Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Moneywise, you will have enough to pay off a loan. Your sixth sense will prevent you from making a mistake at work. Doing well in academics is much indicated. You are likely to continue your exercise routine to stay in good health. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A business trip may prove a stroke of good fortune. Possession of a property may come to you.

Love Focus: Lover may appear cold today, due to something you have said or done.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to enjoy someone’s company today. A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Some good offers may come your way on the academic front, so choose with care. Good financial management will help save money for spending on other major requirements. Taking someone close on a leisure trip is foreseen. Shifting accommodation is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may be compelled to take some strong decisions on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Good health will keep you energetic the whole day today. Spouse may line up something special for you today. You can volunteer to accompany someone on a trip. Students will have to put in more efforts to make a mark on the academic front. Good connections will help you further your interests on the professional front, but don't bank too much on them.

Love Focus: Promises made with lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will expand your friends' circle by meeting new people. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. A vacation to your favourite destination is on the cards for some. Those not feeling too healthy may have to embark on the road to fitness. Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated. Your good performance and hard work will make it easy for you to enter the promotion zone.

Love Focus: Don’t commit things on the love front today that you are not able to fulfil.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Unnecessarily worrying about health will serve no purpose. Financial worries become a thing of the past as a monetary issue is decided in your favour. Nothing much may happen at work today, but you will need to be around. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. If you are required to make a choice, go with your heart, rather than with your mind. A short vacation is on the cards for those on a budget. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal.

Love Focus: Formal relations with someone at office show all signs of becoming romantic ones, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen for some. Those choosing a career must consult those already in the field. An exciting time during a trip is envisaged. You are likely to overspend on things which you don't exactly need. Spouse may desire a change on the home front, so help him or her out. Avoid junk food for the sake of health, as those not heeding may suffer the consequences. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or plot.

Love Focus: Romantic prospects have never looked brighter, so go forth and pair up as soon as you can!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Health drinks may not provide what they promise. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some. A property deal promises to bring in big money. Some of you may be gearing up to enter a new field on the professional front. Family appears responsive and eager to cater to your needs. Your well wishers are likely to add to your prestige and reputation on the social front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your calculations can go awry on the work front and put you in a spot. You may start an exercise regimen to counter workplace stress. Property matters get sorted out. Unforeseen hurdles can affect your progress on the professional front today. Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. Fun time is foreseen as a family member returns from a trip.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to be hit by cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly. Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement.Health remains good, as you manage to regulate your diet well. You are likely to plan something with the family today. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. You will get the opportunity to tell your side of the story in a social gathering. Don't undertake a journey that has not been properly planned.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who has special regards for you is likely to bring back old romantic memories.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will manage to overcome temptations to retain good health. A job on the home front will be possible, as you have the money now. You will be able to tackle distractions and interruptions at work. Go in for any important financial transactions today. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably. Your wish for a change is likely to come true. Career planning may be on the top of your mind. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags!

Love Focus: Love for you may not be as simple as 'he loves me, he loves me not', so listen to what your heart has to say.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Health remains good, as you remain regular in workouts. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Family may have high expectations from you, so don't disappoint. Good professional guidance will find students making their mark on the academic front. Don't be hasty in a property deal.

Love Focus: You are likely to work on that facet of your relationship that gives you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

