Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A social gathering may have you on the centre stage. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. You are likely to gain financially and make your bank balance healthy. On the professional front, you may need to pick up some speed in your current project just to beat the deadline. You may be made responsible for ferrying someone in your vehicle today. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Avoid blaming someone for something not done.

Love Focus: A romantic situation is about to come to a climax, so book a table for two for a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An exercise routine that some of you have adopted will start giving results. You are likely to tap on a promising resource on the financial front and make good money. Your stand on the professional front is likely to be supported even by those not on your side. An outing with friends may not be as exciting as expected. Travelling with near and dear ones is indicated and will be fun. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance. Tranquillity pervades the home front and family will be most supportive.

Love Focus: You may feel more romantic today than usual, so don't let this feeling die, do something about it!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments are likely to fill your coffers and keep you in your financial comfort zone. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner. Buying something expensive for the home cannot be ruled out for some. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from the inside. Driving down to a friend's or relation's place is foretold.

Love Focus: Much loving and sharing is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. Inculcating healthy habits is possible for some and is likely to prove immensely beneficial. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. Family is likely to approve you of a bigger purchase. Students aspiring to study abroad are likely to hear from their preferred institutes. This is a special day for you, as your near and dear ones shower affection on you.

Love Focus: The lover may have plans to surprise you with something exotic.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. A better accommodation may be found by those thinking of shifting into a bigger place. Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. Excellent financial situation will add to your confidence. A family outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. A social activity may keep you gainfully employed on the social front.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Don't let minor aches and pains keep you from sweating out for total fitness. A good opportunity to clear the backlog at work may come to you today. Delays and interruptions may mar a long journey for some. An enjoyable day is foreseen on the domestic front. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. Extra expenditure will be countered by increased earnings. Meeting new people will be more like a meeting of the minds and you will enjoy it thoroughly.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may find your lover a bit reserved, find out why.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Taking the help of a financial advisor can make a difference in profits. Your desire for a perfect partner is likely to be realised soon. This is an excellent day to put your ideas into action on the professional front, as success is foretold. A family outing is on the cards and promises to be enjoyable. A social responsibility may come on your shoulders and impinge upon your personal time. Check all documents thoroughly, before striking a property deal. Some of you may concentrate on your body just to be able to undertake a physical venture.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to bring favourable results.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An elder may give his or her blessings along with some money. Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. Overseas travel is indicated for some. Property through inheritance is possible for some. Someone may not work in your interests on the social front. Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. Making new clientele of celebrity status cannot be ruled out for some professionals.

Love Focus: Enjoying romantic moments with someone special in your life cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Joining health conscious people on the fitness front is likely to do you good. An outing is on the anvil, but may not prove as exciting as anticipated. You are likely to initiate some alterations in an ancestral property. Those eligible can expect someone entering their lives on the matrimonial front. Your efforts on the professional front will start bringing good returns. You will be able to park your money safely in a good financial scheme.

Love Focus: Give romance priority over other things today, as it will help enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

In health matters, you will be second to none and continue your efforts to achieve total fitness. You are assured of your partner’s support in your new initiative taken on the domestic front. A decision taken at work may not seem too favourable, but may still work for you. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some. You are likely to enjoy the company of a new friend on the social front. Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. Possession of a property that had been booked before is possible.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to get reciprocated, so expect the love life to blossom!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Enhancement in monetary powers can be expected by some on higher posts. Long distance travelers can expect the journey to be comfortable. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out. You will need to push things on the domestic front, as nothing will move by itself! You will be happy with the response that your initiative on the social front has generated.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may experience togetherness, as love grows.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Financially, you are likely to be much sought after today. Switching to healthy food may assume importance at this juncture. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction. A special day is likely to be celebrated today with all the loved ones. Refresh whatever you have studied before sitting for an exam. Don't ignore the good advice given by someone on the work front.

Love Focus: Your love interest will help you in unwinding yourself and making your life more fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

