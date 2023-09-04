Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 04, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Don’t take anyone for granted, especially on the academic front. A family business can show a downward trend and will need your attention. Taking some time off for a break will act as a soothing balm to the mind. You will save enough to enjoy. Take adequate precautions on the health front. A change in travelling plans is indicated.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to express your love for the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Money you had been expecting for long may be received soon. You excel on the professional front and make steady progress up the corporate ladder. Good returns are foreseen from rented property. You are likely to create a healthy environment to remain fit. Homemakers may take a break from their daily chores. An out-station trip proves immensely rejuvenating. It is time you started using your spare time constructively.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and can even extend a hand of friendship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Persistence will pay rich dividends on the career front. A rise in earnings is indicated for some. Extra workload will be handled efficiently and is likely to impress superiors. An official trip at a short notice may come, but will not be as much of a hassle as you imagine! A child or a family youngster is likely to do you proud. Luck favours students preparing for competitions.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You are likely to settle down in a new environment really well. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Some of you can find fitness classes beneficial for health. Investing in shares may not bring in the kind of returns you expect. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the guests. A raise in salary can be expected.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails today, so plan out something exclusive with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to keep the right amount of pressure on someone lagging behind. Those debuting on television or films may find instant success. Your good performance at work will be noticed by those who matter. Your efforts to win someone over will succeed. This is the time for you to regain lost ground on the academic front. You are likely to maintain good health.

Love Focus: You are likely to win the affections of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may find luck favouring you on the financial front. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. You will be able to multitask with ease as you juggle different jobs at work. Someone close going abroad or out of town can make you emotional. You will find yourself fit and energetic. Health of someone unwell in the family is likely to show improvement. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter.

Love Focus: It can be love at first sight or matching of vibes, but today love is likely to blossom for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is the right time to give a fresh thought to an old problem. Something lost is likely to be recovered. Students will be able to concentrate better by changing their study schedule. Holidays can prompt some to plan a vacation. Some of you will need to invest in tax saving schemes. Spending time with an old friend may prove enjoyable. You will manage to take time out from your hectic schedule for some leisure activities.

Love Focus: Chance of meeting an old school time crush is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Someone’s help on the social front is likely to prove invaluable. You will find things moving smoothly on the professional front today. Successful completion of assignments is indicated on the academic front. Efforts to mend fences with a rival are likely to bear fruit. Sorting out domestic issues will not be a problem. A trip may materialise for youngsters and prove most entertaining. You will benefit, as you adopt a healthier lifestyle. A windfall can be expected.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover will help you unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Successfully completing an assigned job will give you the edge at work. Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you take the correct decision. Child’s admission is not likely to pose much problem, even if it looks bleak now. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to spend your vacation in cooler climes.

Love Focus: An evening out for some special occasion is indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There is a chance of someone hiding something from you. Your helpful nature can come in for praise. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. Your request for a raise is likely to get a sympathetic ear. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Remain extra careful of strangers.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an exclusive evening out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Financial constraints that you had been experiencing in the past simply disappear. This is a productive day for professionals as they address a lot of issues at work. Health poses no problems, as you become increasingly health conscious. Parent or spouse may disagree over an issue, but you will be able to convince them. A leisure trip is in the offing and promises to be both enjoyable and educative. Your desire to come into the limelight will be fulfilled.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

There may be some pending jobs that you need to attend to. You may plan a vacation with someone close. This is a good day to renew professional relationships. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. A gift-laden relative may come and stay with you. You may take up regular exercises. Good financial situation will help you think in terms of some luxury item.

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Purple

