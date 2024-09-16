Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. Clarity of vision and steadfastness will be the key to achieving your professional goals. Today, you may get to meet someone eminent you had been looking forward to. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time is probably the right decision. A trip with a partner is indicated. Taking a stand for someone in the face of odds is likely to raise your image.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Profits are indicated for those involved in business. You will do much to remain physically fit. A fun trip with friends may be organised by youngsters. You will need to be a bit tight-fisted in money matters. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. You are likely to entertain someone important on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. You will manage to get your act together on the professional front. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. Travel brings you new opportunities. A favour is likely to be returned by someone on the social front.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Superiors at work are likely to hold you in high esteem for something you have achieved. This is the right time for getting back in shape. New avenues of earning open up and brighten up the financial front. A visit to relatives will make you relive the exciting days of yore! Self-help books will be a great help for those trying to learn a new skill. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work, especially in the task entrusted to you. An excellent time is assured, as you impress all with your gift of the gab. Family provides support when you need it the most. You can say goodbye to a health problem bugging you for long. You manage to remain calm even in most trying situations. A journey proves profitable.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! This is the day when you take a major decision concerning something personal. At work, you may get totally involved in something important today. A family youngster is all set to make you proud. You will be motivated by someone close to come back in shape. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. You will need to come back into the groove on the social front.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A profitable time is foreseen for business people. Setting up a new house is indicated for some and will be fun. It will be worthwhile to keep in touch with one and all on the social front. You remain fit by remaining health conscious. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. This is a good time to invest in property.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Higher ups at work are likely to idolise you for your professionalism and style of working. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front.

Love Focus: Giving emotional support to lover will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

On the financial front, previous investments are likely to start giving good returns. A function at home is likely to keep you busy and entertained. It is best to make more efforts on the professional front to brighten the prospects. Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enter a new phase of life.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You will feel much loved and wanted in a social gathering. Minor changes may be needed in a project or assignment that you had submitted. Getting ahead on the academic front is indicated, so keep up the efforts. You are likely to spend time in the company of like-minded people today. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. On the professional front, be ready to face a hard bargain in negotiations. Plans may be afoot to acquire or rent out property. It is not prudent to take unnecessary risks on the academic front. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may start showing interest in you.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Maintaining focus will be important on the academic front. At work, someone playing politics may need to be brought to book. A good time is foreseen with someone close today. A luxury item bought may become an icing on the cake for what you already have. If you find things not to your liking, it is best to take some time off and start afresh.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden