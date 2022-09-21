Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will have it easy at work today. You remain regular in your workouts. Money given for safe custody will be in safe hands. Children will be a source of much joy today. A highly anticipated journey proves uneventful. You manage to tackle the academic front well. A new hobby may help some in employing their time constructively.

Love Focus: Taking time out for a romantic trip with partner is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your confidence and meticulous preparation will see you through. You will be more than willing to come back in shape. A family get together may find you in your element! An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some. Good time management may benefit you. Positive feelings are likely to lift up your morale.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked can expect a passion-filled day!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those not keeping well are assured of good medical care. Marital life cruises along smoothly. A journey towards the east can prove profitable. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Funding someone’s aspirations may be on the top of your mind. Sportsperson are likely to excel in their chosen sport.

Love Focus: It is best not to cross your limit in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A good bargain will save money. Joining a health club is a possibility. An outing will help strengthen the bonds with family. A trip may get postponed. A friend’s advice helps you on the academic front. Do something positive before you fall from the grace of superiors. Travelling threatens to waste a lot of your time today.

Love Focus: A much anticipated evening with lover will go well.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Don’t trust others with your money on any pretext today. You are likely to undertake a journey by sea or air. Follow a set routine to remain healthy. A string of visitors will brighten up the domestic front. Those spiritually inclined may plan for a pilgrimage. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. Just being a sidekick of a go-getter at work or home will keep you contented.

Love Focus: Your love affair is set to turn exciting.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Chances of its being financed look bright. You can choose a lucrative career, but don’t compromise on the money part. Those suffering from skin problems will get relief. Those planning a family are in for some good news. A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity is best avoided. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Doing well on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: You find lover supportive and caring.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Chartered accountants and lawyers have a promising time ahead. Energy drinks and health foods will prove a waste of money. Blessings of a family elder will be reserved for you for your helpful nature. A journey to a distant place is possible. Those pursuing higher studies are assured of good results. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials.

Love Focus: Today, love seekers are likely to draw a blank.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An investment made today will prove beneficial at a later date. You make the right moves in clinching a lucrative deal. Working out with friends will make exercise and jogging entertaining. Young couples are likely to start a family soon. A drive to the countryside is likely to give you the thrills. Good tips on the academic front may be of immense help.

Love Focus: Brighten partner’s mood, if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in the IT industry are likely to make their mark on the professional front. Your focus on health will keep you fit. You may get a chance to go on a trip. Some one in the family may annoy you by being to strict. It is still not time to reap the dividends of previous investments. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Love and concern of your well-wishers will be most touching.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A set routine may help get you back in shape. The moment is ripe to multiply your assets. At work, your half-hearted attempt may not get the results you seek. A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. Someone may seek your guidance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers will manage to meet and enjoy the time together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Getting money from a least expected source is likely. A promotion or a prestigious appointment may come to you at work. Health should not be neglected. Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Money from property may come to you.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to find your soul mate today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Workload may make you spend extra hours at work. You feel fit and full of energy today. Family life cruises along smoothly. Those aspiring for higher studies will get their chance. Your networking abilities are likely to bear fruit. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. Good earning will tempt you to spend, but buy only what is needed.

Love Focus: Today, lover remains in romantic mood!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

