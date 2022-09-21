Sagittarius Horoscope Today, Sept 21, 2022: Remain a little conscious today

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is going to be a good day, but you should be careful while travelling. Some travel mishaps are indicated. Flight cancellation may also ruin your plan to spend quality time with loved ones. You may be in the pink of health and feel good about everything you have in your life. You may have plenty of reasons to be optimistic like excellent financial position, career growth and a state of good mental health. Love birds or married couples may also have a cheerful or fun-filled day.

You are in a good position on the financial front as your strategies and rules may help you achieve your special goals on the monetary front. Career wise, its a fine day and you may get a chance to work on an important project that may require some learning and strong knowledge of new technologies or programming languages. You may also enjoy the company of loved ones or siblings today.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Know more:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Improved financial condition is indicated. There may be a steady flow of income. You may also get good returns from your past investments. Some beneficial property deals are also on your way.

Sagittarius Family Today: Your family members or relatives may gather together to celebrate a birthday or marriage anniversary of someone in your family. Some may go on a picnic with kids.

Sagittarius Career Today: This seems to be a moderate day. You may get job in desired and a reputed organization, but it may be hard for you to adjust with new work culture or settings. Avoid business trips today.

Sagittarius Health Today: You may feel healthy and happy today. This is all about your psychological, mental and physical well-being. You may stay cheerful and count your blessings today. Meditation may really work wonders for some.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: You may get surprises or gifts today, so don’t forget to appreciate your partner. Some may go on a trip and enjoy lovely weather conditions.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON