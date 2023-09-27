All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 27, 2023(Pixabay)

An increment or raise cannot be ruled out for some. Remain positive to remain healthy. You can find yourself in high spirits as things go smoothly both on personal and professional fronts. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Suspicions of spouse or lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Monetarily you will remain on a safe wicket and will have enough to spend. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. You will reach your professional goal through total commitment and hard work. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. The day turns out excellent on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery. An excellent marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family is likely to be received. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Your rising prestige on the academic front will keep you in a happy state of mind today.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting someone with whom you click instantly on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

CANCER (Junn22-Jul 22)

Receiving back a part of the money loaned is likely for some. Health remains satisfactory as you become more fitness conscious. Reputation of some professionals is likely to be enhanced. Today, love and care are likely to be bestowed upon you by your near and dear ones. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it!

Love Focus: Someone may catch your eye on the romantic front and get you head over heels in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received through your efforts. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. A favour done to someone in your professional capacity is likely to be returned. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. Risk on the road is writ in large capitals, so exercise caution.

Love Focus: Romantic life looks up, thanks to your boldness in taking things in your own hands.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Dark Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Changes that you have initiated at work will be appreciated. You are likely to follow the path of least resistance in a family situation and come out the winner. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Prospects of earning well today look bright. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change. Rise in rank is preordained for those serving in the uniformed services. Some amicable solution is certain to be found for those involved in a family dispute. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Someone is likely to spoon feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts.

Love Focus: Those in love may have marriage on their minds and their future together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. You will find things moving in a positive direction at work. Family is likely to encourage you to realise your dreams and put your ideas into practice. Plans may be afoot for holidaying someplace exotic. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property.

Love Focus: There are times when you want the clock to stop on the romantic front, today may be that day!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. You may start something new for getting fit. Clarity of thought will be your strongest asset in a debate or discussion on the professional front. Domestic front is a happy place to be in today as you get to meet many exciting people. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today.

Love Focus: Mutual love and respect will go a long way in strengthening your bonds with the other half.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. Proficiency at work is likely to be praised by seniors. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. This is perfect day for a fun trip. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful. Someone on the academic front will help you in understanding the problem and looking for solutions.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. You are likely to get your winning edge back on the professional front. A family youngster may prove a big help for you. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Love Focus: Some of you may seek the chance of introducing lover to your family to take your affair to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. You are likely to come into the eyes of those who matter on the professional front. You enjoy most when in the company of your near and dear ones, so expect such a gathering soon! You will remain totally at ease in a competitive situation because of good preparation.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

