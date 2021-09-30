Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Multiple sources of income will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. You will derive great benefit from an exercise routine that you keenly follow. Extra workload is foreseen at work, but nothing that you cannot handle within office hours. Taking the family on a trip seems impossible today due to your professional commitments, so postpone it for some other day. You can become part of a new WhatsApp group and enjoy exchanging messages with old friends and other members.

Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely be met today and how!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. You can be in line for some honour or award on the academic front. Something you have implemented at work is likely to profit the company and get you noticed. You are likely to celebrate the achievement of a family youngster in a grand way. Shifting into your very own house may soon become a reality. An exotic island destination beckons, for which you may already be making plans!

Love Focus: Don’t rock the marital boat to lead a blissful life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You can spend the day brooding about the looks and habits of someone who has joined the family through marriage. Money coming from various sources will keep you in a happy state of mind. A new fitness regime that you have adopted promises to keep you in the pink of health. Getting an old furniture upholstered may be at the top of the mind of some homemakers. Don’t bank upon anyone at work or school to help you out.

Love Focus: Your search for perfect partner may soon be over.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

People under this sign are likely to find the day most auspicious. Your knowledge about your line of work will be roundly appreciated and get you the thumbs up from higher ups. Getting a step closer to earning the scholar badge is possible for some students on the academic front. Friends and family may get together to give you a surprise and make your day. Today, there is a chance of being handed over the keys to a new house.

Love Focus: Business travel may leave little time for romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Getting into an argument with your senior over a workplace issue is nothing unusual, but escalating it to higher authorities is, so don’t act on impulse. A classmate who has taken your notes to copy may not return them in a hurry, making your studies suffer. Visiting a mall or watching a movie with family is likely to be the highlight of the day for some. You may enjoy travelling to a tourist destination recommended by your friends.

Love Focus: Reignite the flickering romance in your life by spending more time together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your heart is not in your current job and it may show in your performance, so be ready to face the boss today. Don’t let your interest flag in studies, as it may become difficult to cope up at a later date. Money put together on previous occasions is likely to come in handy now. A family youngster is keen to learn from you, so don’t disappoint. Settling down in a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You may have to awaken partner’s interest in you once again.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those in the writing field should be careful of plagiarism, as they can be charged with copyright violations. Approaching school term exams means more focus on studies, and less on mobile games and other distractions, remember that. A setback you have recently experienced can make you come out stronger. Tax advisor will be a big help in saving taxes, so don’t hesitate to contact one. Stars do not favour journeying by road today, so take heed.

Love Focus: It is difficult for the relationship of friends turned lovers to fall apart, so relax.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

When citing efficiency at work, boss may take your name as an example today and make your day. A recent test, in which you fared well in a weak subject, will prove to be most reassuring. Previous investments are likely to give you good returns. A moody family member is best left alone. Well-heeled may decide to follow in the footsteps of celebrities and visit the very same exotic destination that they had been to.

Love Focus: No amount of excuses will dispel lover’s suspicions about your tendency to stray the path.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your immense contribution will make you indispensable for your company. Efforts to get admitted to a prestigious educational institute is possible for high scorers. Active family elders believe that once you are over the hill, you actually begin to pick up speed, so learn something from them! Don’t be too harsh on a family youngster as he or she can become increasingly defiant and insolent. Train travellers will manage to get confirmed tickets of a train that usually runs full.

Love Focus: Your eagerness to meet lover today will show.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can become a victim of a blame game at office today, so watch your step. An out of syllabus question in the question paper can unsettle you and make you spoil your paper. Parents are likely to encourage your interest in pursuing a creative field by funding it. A vacation you only dreamed about is likely to become a reality soon. Healthy eating will help prevent digestive ailments. Money will be no constraint in buying what you like.

Love Focus: Driving down with lover to a happening place is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An old legal case of ancestral property that has not gone your way may prompt you to file an appeal in a higher court. Getting browbeaten by a dominating personality in the family hurts you immensely, so the need of the hour is to grow stronger mentally and give it back in the same coin. There will be no stopping you on the professional front, as move from strength to strength. Some students may get felicitated for their achievements by their peers.

Love Focus: Partner will keep you in good mood today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your expertise in your field will certainly get you offers from other companies, but you will remain loyal to your current organisation. Be alert about the forthcoming competitive exams that you want to appear in, as their dates may keep shifting. A seasonal ailment is likely to trouble you – taking precautions in advance sounds better! Be careful about the track a family youngster chooses to follow.

Love Focus: Don’t let things sour to such an extent that you start thinking on the lines of a relationship breakup.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green