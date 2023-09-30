Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 30, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Astrological prediction for September 30, 2023(Pixabay)

You will need to show your professional prowess to higher ups to justify your reputation. An impending journey may have to be postponed at the last moment. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. You may get the opportunity of visiting a distant relative soon and have fun time. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Money invested in some lucrative schemes may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your views about someone may change on the family front following a conversation. Capital needed for a venture may take some more time to materialise. Your travel stars seem strong and may take you out of town on a vacation. Selling or buying property is on the cards. Those awaiting exam results can expect to do well. You can undertake an important assignment on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to make a perfect setting for romance to sprout and take root!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Silver

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. You’ll spend a quality time with your parents and friends and there will be an improvement in your bond. You are likely to catch up on the gossip by participating in a festival or an event. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime. A long trip is expected. Health remains satisfactory, but with efforts on your part.

Love Focus: Your ex may make a move back in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Much fun is in store on the family front. Something introduced on the health front is likely to benefit you. Your hard work and dedication to task will be hard to ignore. Frequent travelling proves beneficial on the professional front. You will be able to get a good price for something that you decide to sell. Profits in a business venture promise to keep your financial front healthy. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Making attempts to revive your relationship back with ex is likely to start showing results now.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Saffron

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. A journey or a function may become the perfect setting for romance to happen, so rejoice! A property issue can take an ugly turn, but don’t let it go the legal way. Good networking will help you in homing on to potential clients on the business front. Eat healthy food at regular intervals throughout the day to keep fit. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel loved and wanted, as lover turns sensitive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to tackle distractions and interruptions at work. A job on the home front will be possible, as you have the money now. Socially, it will be for your own good, if you remain in touch with others. You will manage to overcome temptations to retain good health. Those travelling out of town need to carry adequate money. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Go in for any important financial transactions today.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Learn to value money, as splurging seems to be your second nature. Travel bug is likely to bite you, so start packing your bags! A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Your wish for a change is likely to come true. You may enroll in fitness training just to get back in shape. Some of you may take the initiative to make the home front aesthetically pleasing. Career planning may be on the top of your mind.

Love Focus: Love for you may not be as simple as ‘he loves me, he loves me not’, so listen to what your heart has to say.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good day that will find you doing well professionally. Someone’s help is likely to prove indispensable in coming back in shape on the health front. Family may have high expectations from you, so don't disappoint. Don't be hasty in a property deal. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Good professional guidance will find students making their mark on the academic front. A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some.

Love Focus: You are likely to work on that facet of your relationship that gives you a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Students will have to put in more efforts to make a mark on the academic front. Good health will keep you energetic the whole day today. Spouse may line up something special for you today. You can volunteer to accompany someone on a trip. You may find yourself more accountable at work than before. This is an excellent time to go in for renovation work of the house that you had been wanting for long. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning.

Love Focus: Promises made with lover on the romantic front are likely to be kept.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Buying something expensive for the home cannot be ruled out for some. Your foresight in a situation at work will help in tackling it in a timely manner. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from inside. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. Driving down to a friend's or relation's place is foretold. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Previous investments are likely to fill your coffers and keep you in the financial comfort zone.

Love Focus: Much loving and sharing is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to be a leg up on your rivals on the professional front. Good advice may be required to make a profitable investment. Family is likely to approve you of a bigger purchase. Students aspiring to study abroad are likely to hear from their preferred institutes. Inculcating healthy habits is possible for some and is likely to prove immensely beneficial. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. This is a special day for you, as your near and dear ones shower affection on you.

Love Focus: Lover may have plans to surprise you with something exotic.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to lead a fit and healthy life by becoming health conscious. Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. An outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. A better accommodation may be found by those thinking of shifting into a bigger place. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. A social activity may keep you gainfully employed on the social front. Excellent financial situation will add to your confidence. A family reunion will find you totally rejuvenated.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Purple

