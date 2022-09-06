Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders as you pay the last instalment. Getting one up on a professional rival is on the cards for some. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasize about on the romantic front is likely to be realised soon!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. You are likely to become part of a fun trip. Property is likely to give good returns. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all.

Love Focus: Love life can do with a bit of rekindling as partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A favourable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. Academic front seems favourable. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. You can plan your expenditure, but things may not go as per plans.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Previous investments may start giving good returns. Additional perks come your way on the professional front. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Harmony prevails on the home front. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

LEO ( Jul23-Aug 23)

Financial front remains most satisfactory. On the work front, you are likely to exceed your own expectations! Lack of physical activity is likely to get some out of shape. Peace prevails on the home front. There is a good chance of setting out on a short journey for some. A property deal is likely to favour you. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Love life may enter a turbulent phase.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. This is an excellent time to realise your dreams on the business front. You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. A property deal may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Wealth may come to you from various sources. Something you have initiated at work will come in for praise. You will manage to remain in top physical condition. You can be unduly harsh to a family member. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Money pours in through a property deal. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love may have marriage on their minds and their future together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. Freelancers are likely to strike it rich and bag a lucrative project. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today.

Love Focus: Those in love run the risk of being jilted.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. You may make your own life miserable by lagging behind at work. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A much awaited house construction may be started.

Love Focus: An office romance may take roots and make workplace fun for some!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship at work. It may be because of your resolve to remain in top physical condition. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A profitable deal is likely to be signed. An old ailment may get cured through home remedy. You may benefit from the advice of spouse or a family member. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. Expect a thrilling time on the social front.

Love Focus: Company of the one you love will help you unwind.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Those in retail will be able to sell their wares at a huge margin. Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

