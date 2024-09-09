Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 9, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. Chances of winning a deal become bright through your efforts on the business front. Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Landing a well- paying job is possible for those looking for one. A family event may keep you entertained. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between newlyweds and young couples.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. A perfect day for people involved in any kind of trade. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. You grow financially stronger as wealth comes to you from various sources. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Some of you are likely to convert an official tour into a fun trip! A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. A bonanza on the financial front cannot be ruled out. Your interest in a current project will impress those who matter. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit. Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. Positive development on the professional front is expected. Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Your intelligence and gift of the gab will be more than sufficient to get the better of workplace rivals. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue.

Love Focus: Care and support of lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your resolve to keep yourself fit will soon bear fruit. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

As of now, there are no health issues that you need to address. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded. Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front. An overseas trip materializes for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Someone is likely to spoon-feed you on the academic front and remove all your doubts.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to bring lover closer.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Aches and pains that alarm you will become a thing of the past. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. An increment or raise cannot be ruled out for some. You will have the power to mold anything your way at work today. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. Money lent to someone is likely to be returned. Going on the professional will be easy today and give you time to clear the backlog. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Go adequately prepared in a long journey. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange