Horoscope Today, February 20, 2026: Romantic efforts may bring rewarding outcomes

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Financial matters may demand a more thoughtful approach, especially when it comes to discretionary spending. Those focused on fitness are likely to resist unhealthy temptations and feel better for it. At work, healthy competition may push you to perform at your best. Domestic plans may move more slowly than expected due to time constraints. Travel could prove refreshing, particularly for those heading out on longer journeys. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 20, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: Romantic wishes are likely to move closer to fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Health and spirits are likely to remain upbeat throughout the day. Keeping expenses under control may help maintain financial balance. Your ability to manage people tactfully could make work smoother. A cheerful gathering or celebration may bring warmth to the family front. Travelling with friends can turn into a memorable experience.

Love Focus: Romantic efforts may bring rewarding outcomes.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Businesspersons may notice encouraging profit trends. A new initiative may begin to offer steady financial returns. Physical activity, especially something rhythmic or fun, could help you regain fitness. On the home front, enthusiasm may not be equally shared, so patience will help. Travel, whether domestic or overseas, is likely to be both enjoyable and productive.

Love Focus: Those seeking companionship may sense the beginning of a new bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Extra effort at work may be aimed at impressing someone influential. Some financial pressures may call for careful handling. Sticking to a disciplined routine can help keep minor health concerns at bay. Lively moments at home are likely to keep your mood uplifted. Accompanying someone on a journey could turn out to be a pleasant decision.

Love Focus: A response from someone admired may not be very encouraging.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) An attractive investment option may require closer scrutiny before committing. Those focused on health may adopt a more structured fitness and diet plan. Work-related efforts are likely to earn noticeable appreciation. Cosmetic changes at home may be considered. Taking initiative in family matters could help things move smoothly. A work trip may double up as a leisure outing.

Love Focus: Eligible individuals may feel closer to taking a serious romantic step.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Health shows signs of improvement for those recovering from minor issues. Financial dealings may need extra caution to avoid misunderstandings. Your efficiency and proactive approach could draw praise at work. On the family front, a senior member’s opinion may require respectful handling. Travel plans look promising and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Possibilities of commitment may strengthen for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Professionals may enjoy a productive day and attract new clients. Controlling expenses may help restore financial balance. Overexertion without adequate rest could affect health, so pacing yourself is important. A pending personal matter may need immediate attention. An invitation to travel could come as a pleasant surprise.

Love Focus: Some may find wedding plans moving closer to reality.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) A fun outing with friends may lift your mood. Improved earnings may enhance overall lifestyle comfort. Health tips shared by others could prove beneficial if followed sincerely. Business owners may explore promotional strategies to boost visibility. Emotional understanding may strengthen marital bonds.

Love Focus: A long-awaited chance to be close to someone special may arise.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Opting for healthier food choices can support wellbeing. Financial conditions may show gradual improvement. A new or unfamiliar responsibility at work may test your adaptability. Advice from a family elder could provide useful direction. Plans for a social outing with friends may take shape.

Love Focus: Emotional support from a loved one may feel deeply comforting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) A potential income source may involve risk and deserves careful evaluation. Starting a new fitness routine can bring positive results over time. Fresh ideas may help you refine your professional methods. Homemakers may focus on reorganising or refreshing the home. Travel urges could lead to thoughts of an exotic destination.

Love Focus: Someone you admire may be preoccupied, requiring patience from your side.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Domestic responsibilities may require closer monitoring. Financial stability may remain intact through mindful saving habits. An active lifestyle combined with balanced eating can support good health. Progress in both personal and professional areas appears encouraging. Those on long drives should remain attentive and cautious.

Love Focus: Expressing your feelings may bring emotional clarity.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Digestive or skin-related concerns may need timely attention. Wise saving habits and thoughtful investments may strengthen financial security. Changes in the work environment could open new possibilities. Social interactions may help expand your circle. Spending time with close companions can feel especially fulfilling.

Love Focus: Tender words from a partner may bring emotional comfort.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026