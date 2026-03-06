Horoscope Today for March 6, 2026: One astrological shift could bring a drastic change for these zodiac signs

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) You will get lucky in finding someone, who helps you out in an important matter. A role carrying greater responsibility may come your way at work. Your shrewd moves on the social front are likely to draw many into your camp. Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 6, 2026 (Canva)



Love Focus: Emotional expectations move closer to fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) You may change your stance on a matter at work, and it will be the right move. Chances of getting shortchanged cannot be ruled out for some. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. You may have to help out someone in need by extending your resources.

Love Focus: Boredom is likely to set in on the romantic front, if excitement is not infused soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. You are likely to achieve a breakthrough on the professional front. The need is to focus on priorities, but your heart may pull you in a different direction. Academic achievements will flourish impressively. You may be called upon to undertake something prestigious.

Love Focus: Concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) A good time is foreseen at work, as the workload seems to be minimal. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. Earning remains good and so does splurging! Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial. Travelling with family on a vacation is on the cards. It is best not to meddle in anyone’s personal life.

Love Focus: A most wonderful time can be expected in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) A family member can irritate you no end. Check the mechanical condition of your vehicle to avoid problems en route. Businesspersons may attract a few new clients through steady effort. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you. You may be able to motivate someone to do what you have desired for long.

Love Focus: Adjusting expectations helps avoid emotional discomfort.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) You will be thorough in whatever you undertake and impress all with your performance. A hobby will help some spend their time constructively. A new venture may find support from most unexpected quarters. Common interest can get you together with like-minded friends. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon.



Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. Some of you can opt for a family package tour to go on a vacation. A personal issue may put you in two minds, so listen to your heart to follow the correct path. Your reputation is likely to soar on the social front. Rising standard of living is likely to make you rub shoulders with the cream. You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front.



Love Focus: You get the chance you had been waiting for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Efficiency will be the keyword for homemakers. There is a good chance of getting a break in a field that you are passionate about. Some of you are likely to get worried about your advancing age. A trusted employee may break your trust. Financial worries can force you to go on a corner-cutting spree. Don’t get involved in any property deal today.



Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is a good time to force an issue hanging fire for long in your professional sphere. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. A good professional opportunity threatens to slip out of your hands if you are not quick enough. Non-payment of a previous amount is likely to worry you.

Love Focus: A current situation can force you to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by all. Not succumbing to impulse buying will save you a lot. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas. Someone may recommend your name for an event or competition.



Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Becoming the favourite of senior is likely to give some a new high. You will be able to benefit some family youngster by your experience and contacts. Possibility of travelling to a distant place looks real. Forcing someone to do your bidding will only frustrate you. Expenses rise, bank balance gets depleted, but back payments may still not be received. You may be included in an ongoing project at work.



Love Focus: Sharing and caring will make the romantic front most fulfilling.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Hectic time is foreseen, as much is expected out of you. Some of you are likely to add to your skills. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialise for some. Good returns are foreseen on an investment. You will have the money to do up your home. Lending a helping hand to someone will be appreciated. You are likely to opt for health foods. House hunting may prove frustrating.



Love Focus: Love beckons those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

