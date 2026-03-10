Horoscope Today, March 10, 2026: An additional financial burden can fall on your shoulders

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Vacation threatens to turn sour because of a family member’s moodiness. Someone you have reposed your faith in may not be as forthcoming to help you as you had expected. Maintaining cordial relations with someone you don’t like may prove difficult. A confrontation with someone may leave a bad taste in your mouth today. Professionals are likely to make some well-heeled people their clients. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 10, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: Lover may shower you with extra care and indulgent attention.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) You have the potential to maintain an edge over others at work, so give it your all. Rising social popularity lifts spirits and keeps your mood buoyant. A peer may unexpectedly outshine you, demanding sharper focus on studies. This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. Health needs care, so don’t neglect it. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A person you admire romantically may respond with heartfelt interest.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Excitement over a development will be most palpable in your demeanour. Chances of promotion may start looking very real for some. Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. You can take it seriously when buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance. You may get a chance to witness something exciting. Inviting out-of-town friends or relations is likely to make your home lively.

Love Focus: Love deepens naturally as emotional closeness grows stronger between you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) The support that you are expecting from someone may not be forthcoming. You may have to find time to catch up with incomplete work on the professional front today. Some efforts will be required to bag a lucrative deal. On the shopping front, it is best to hold your horses to conserve money. Harmony prevails on the domestic front. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: Make space today to be fully present with your lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) An important matter that you had forgotten may surface and put you in a spot. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably, and a solution arrived at. Seriousness will be the key to your faring well on the academic front. Money may become a problem and needs to be conserved meticulously. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. It can become difficult for you to hide your annoyance at someone you dislike.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. Some of you can inspect a flat or an apartment under construction that you have purchased. A celebration will be underway, but you may fall below your expectations. An additional financial burden can fall on your shoulders. Someone nearby may need support. Stay present and ready now. You stand poised to secure lasting authority and recognition professionally.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off-mood partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Keep someone nosy at an arm’s length, before he pries into your personal life. Workplace rivals will not be able to do much against you as you move from strength to strength. Your social presence is gaining momentum, drawing attention everywhere. Some of you may make new friends and add to your circle. Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. Students appearing for board exams will need to inculcate focus and determination.

Love Focus: Differences with a lover may put paid to a well-planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Sometimes you have to turn a blind eye and give subordinates a breather. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. You may spend meaningful moments nurturing close bonds and social connections. An impending celebration can get you all excited and raring to go! Shopping will be fun.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Keep an alternate option ready, as you may require it at work. Persistent expenditure may prove alarming, but little you can do about it. A difference of opinion can crop up on the family front and create differences. You may find it difficult to get rid of an old medical problem. Learn to keep cool. Be tactful in tackling an old associate bent upon wasting your time. You might secure another property, expanding your real estate portfolio smartly.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan out something unique for a special day.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Tackling someone not in sync with your ways may prove tricky, but you will manage it. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed. Distractions and interruptions threaten to make work suffer, so take adequate steps. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. A minor ailment is likely to be cured through a home remedy. Advice from a family elder will prove most helpful in sorting out an issue.

Love Focus: Unrealistic demands of a lover may get you to your wits' end.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Key to your success is to remain in the know of what is happening around you. The social scene will be to your liking today. You are likely to enjoy yourself to your heart’s content at a party or a family gathering. Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out. Efforts to create a niche for yourself on the professional front will succeed. Academically, some of you may undergo some anxious moments, but things will turn out right in the end.

Love Focus: It will not be easy to put a lover at ease over an issue.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) A family-related change may disappoint you, yet control over it remains limited. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front. An invitation to a celebrity do is likely for some. Impulsiveness may be your bane today. Negotiating skills and persuasive powers may prove your strongest assets on the professional front. Academic results seem underwhelming, demanding sharper focus and discipline.

Love Focus: A lukewarm signal from the opposite gender may get you down in the dumps.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026