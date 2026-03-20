Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: This one zodiac may attract financial luck, good fortune before the weekend arrives

Aries (Mar 20 - Apr 20) Buying an expensive item or jewellery at a bargain price is possible today. Dreams of a lavish lifestyle will begin to be realised by those craving it. Your expertise will be much in demand and will add to your reputation at work. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote a mutual feeling of togetherness. Those feeling fatigued should not volunteer to drive on a long journey. Positive developments are likely to bring cheer in matters related to real estate. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 20, 2026. (Canva)

Love Focus: Love life becomes many shades better with your initiative, so keep it up and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream Taurus (Apr 21–May 20) Some additional perks at work are likely to be granted today. Planning something at home will become an instant hit with the family. An opportunity for a journey is likely to present itself. Offers on the property front may start coming in now. Academically, you are likely to excel. Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. You may resolve to get back in shape and start a new exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Being with your partner today brings a deep sense of ease, warmth, and emotional comfort.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green Gemini (May 21–Jun 21) Guidance from a trusted friend can prove useful while making financial investments. You may feel motivated to boost your fitness through more regular physical movement. Stepping away from a packed routine may seem challenging, yet carving out personal time will be necessary. Deal with an elderly family member with patience and sensitivity. Those holding key responsibilities might need to travel abroad for work. Choices made regarding property matters at this stage will carry lasting significance. Any support you extend to others is likely to return to you generously.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction may lead to a budding romance for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22) Building the right connections can play a decisive role for those aiming for a coveted position. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Negligence on the health front is to be avoided at all costs. You will manage to convince a business partner about your pet project. Your celebratory mood may be dampened due to a spouse’s disinterest. A work-related journey may fall short of delivering the results you anticipated. Property matters should not be touched today.

Love Focus: Lover may require their own space; be sure to respect that.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23) Financial matters are likely to work in your favour today. Taking the first step toward a fitness routine will help you regain form and vitality. Stars are likely to favour those involved in a legal tangle. A negative person at home may make the domestic environment feel depressing. An outing can prove expensive and may take some of the fun out of it. You may not get the best price for a house or property right now. Fun times are foreseen for those spending time with friends today.

Love Focus: Your platonic love may not remain platonic for long, so savour a romantic reincarnation!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Blue Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23) Organise your holiday thoughtfully to keep expenses under control. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. Anyone seeking a shift or improvement at home will need to take matters into their own hands. Fitness buffs may miss out on workouts due to reasons beyond their control. Returns from a business venture may slow briefly, so careful financial planning is advised. Putting in extra hours at work is possible, but you will be able to complete the job.

Love Focus: A promising romantic start is likely to uplift your confidence.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23) Financial worries are likely to ease, bringing a sense of relief. Intense rivalry can be expected in studies or entrance-related matters. The day appears promising for those involved in construction and real estate activities. A road journey for leisure is set to bring plenty of excitement and memorable moments. Keeping a calm and optimistic approach will help you sort out a family matter smoothly. You may benefit from another person’s kindness or support.

Love Focus: Romantic life is set to improve through mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22) You are set to deliver an impressive performance at the workplace. Unexpected appreciation may brighten the day for some homemakers. A short journey away from the city could be planned by a few. The day also proves highly favourable for making decisions related to buying property. An excellent day is indicated for students. You enter a very favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Becoming conscious of good health will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Silver Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21) Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but they will eventually be received. Keep your health topmost on your mind so that you remain fit. Someone in the organisation may contest your performance and may even question your competence. Some negative developments on the domestic front are likely to burden your mind. Do not undertake a long journey alone. It is time to get serious about a property-related issue.

Love Focus: An encounter with someone from the opposite camp may raise hopes for a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21) A business tour will prove most fruitful and will bring exciting opportunities your way. The chance of profiting from a new idea is possible, but not without effort. Keep some time spare for workouts. Attending a family function will prove rejuvenating, though perhaps tiring. Those seeking to spend a few days by themselves may plan a short break. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Your partner may openly share thoughts and feelings more than usual today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19) A loan is likely to be obtained at very favourable rates. Changes made in your lifestyle are likely to contribute toward good health. A co-worker can show an unusual interest in you today. You may find yourself attending a gathering or celebration within the family circle. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Students can expect a positive outcome in something they have undertaken recently.

Love Focus: A moment arises where you can leave a lasting impression in matters of the heart.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20) Setting out early will make a long journey much more comfortable. Your family is set to stand firmly by you, offering encouragement in every decision you make. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable option. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. Finding time for a side business may pose a challenge. Your gut feeling about a financial issue may get you into hot water, so do not be rash. You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit from it.

Love Focus: Your bond with your partner is set to grow stronger and more fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red Forecast for 20th March 2026

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com