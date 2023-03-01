Is it your birthday between 1 to 31 March? Check how the month will shape up

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 01:

Ruled by number 1 and the Sun, you are a highly imaginative, practical, emotional, honest, simple, and generous person. New sources of income will improve your financial position and your confidence will be at its peak. Career changes if any will prove to be beneficial. Your outgoing nature will work to your advantage. Spouse and other female members will do their best to keep you happy. Avoid standing surety or a guarantee for others, as it would lead to embarrassment and legal problems. Real-estate transaction towards the yearend should bring monetary gains. The months of April, July, October and January will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 02:

Governed by number 2 and the Moon, you are energetic, dignified, ambitious, and an intelligent person. Your inability to gather support on your prevailing project will create a sense of dissatisfaction and frustration. Period in the second half of the year will be better for financial dealing, though partnership and joint ventures should be completely avoided. Romance will flourish and some lovebirds will even go for a matrimonial alliance. Despite tensions and stress your health will be fine. The months of July, October and December will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 03:

Ruled by number 3 and the planet Jupiter. You are bold, energetic, ambitious, dignified, and systematic person. This year you will make major gains if you associate with creative people. Your performance will be at its best and you will easily impress your seniors with your dedication and ability to handle jobs, which require immense responsibilities. Property transactions, or construction, or renovation will be high on your agenda. Moments at home will not be all that pleasant. You will suffer due to the very unpredictable behavior of your spouse. Spiritual gains provide solace and comfort. A journey abroad is also on the cards for some of you. The months of April, July, September, and March will remain significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 04:

Influenced by the number 4 and the planet Uranus. You are a smart, active, practical, enthusiastic, courageous, and highly religious person. A great period for consultants and brokers. Investment is definitely recommended but sudden losses due to thoughtless decisions cannot be ruled out. New romance for some as others gets involved in matrimonial wedlock. Distant pilgrimage is certain later in the year. Don’t be too friendly with strangers and avoid disclosing your plans, as the chances of deceit are very strong. Be extra careful while lending money and take extra care of your jewelry, precious gifts, and items. The months of April, August, December, and February will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 05:

Governed by number 5 and the planet Mercury. You are an intelligent, emotional, sharp, sensible, dignified, original, and dashing person. It would not be an easy period as many things would not be in your favor, but support and help from friends and family members would induce new energy into you and make things much more comfortable than they actually might be. Gains from property transaction, investments and gifts cannot be ruled out. If you are unattached then changes to meet the love of your life would be strong. Spiritual gains later in the year bring solace and comfort. The months of April, August, November and February will remain significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 06:

Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus. You are active, imaginative, honest, charming, energetic, and very fond of worldly pleasures. Your employer will appreciate your knowledge and your skills. You will also make additional financial gains through sale of property, accrual of rent, dividends or interests. This is also a good period to invest in expensive art and ornaments. Good news from distant relatives can be expected later in the year. Pilgrimage or a long journey will be high on your cards. The months of April, July, September and November will prove important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 07:

Dominated by number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are practical, trustworthy, imaginative, sensitive and a simple person. You don’t believe in love at first sight and you take your time in developing trust but once you like somebody it lasts forever. Property related matter, which has been disturbing your mind would settle to your satisfaction. Your love life will strengthen as your mate shows more confidence in you than ever before. You will receive gifts and presents and romance will flourish, but some people will be jealous around you. Elders and children in the family will demand lot of your attention. The months of March, June and December will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 08:

Influenced by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are ambitious, authoritative, systematic, sober and practical person. This year you will travel more frequently for business and this could put some pressure on your personal life. Projects that have been slow till now will gain momentum. Romance will flourish, but do not push your mate for some changes in his/her behaviour or be prepared for arguments and confrontations. Although your competitive nature will keep you ahead of others, but financial gains in the first half of the year will be much less than your expectation. Health needs more care. The months of May, August and January will prove to be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 09:

Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are courageous, energetic, trustworthy, dashing, independent and quick in taking decisions. Chances of businessmen entering service industry or anything related with computers will be strong and beneficial. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. Some exhilarating news from your children will bring happiness later in the year. The months of April, June, November and February will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 10:

Influenced by number 1 and the Sun, you are smart, energetic, practical, dignified and highly sensitive person. You like an independent and free lifestyle for yourself, which allows you to move gradually towards your goals, but you need to check your tendency to behave spendthrdominating and restless at times. Frequent and fruitful journeys will be undertaken. You will also improve your relationship with important people during this period. Children will win laurels at school and overachieve the expectations of their parents. Family members will gather around you providing you with love and affection. The months of July, November and February will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 11:

Ruled by number 2 and the moon, you are an honest, responsible, trustworthy, intelligent and broadminded person. You are fond of intellectual conversation and soothing music, but you need to control your tendency to behave extra nervous and restless during difficult times. Businessmen will establish important contacts. You will benefit if you travel and get involved in clubs and other social events. Spouse and children will be supportive but behave demanding at times. Expecting mothers need to take special care of their health. The month of June, October and January will bring in desired result.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 12:

Dominated by number 3 and the Planet Jupiter, you are energetic, charming, ambitious, talented, dignified and highly methodical person. This year you will establish new contacts and sign new partnerships that will go a long way in your career. Everything you do you will do well. Social functions and events will be plenty but do not interfere in the affairs of others. Family members will be supportive and friends will be helpful. Minor tensions and stress will bother you especially concerning the health of your parents and increase in household expenses. The months of March, July, December and February seem to be highly productive.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 13:

Influenced by number 4 and the Planet Uranus, you are talented, bold, reliable, energetic and systematic individual. This seems to be a good time to invest in stocks and property, but all investments should be made for long-term duration. A distant journey seems likely later in the year, most probably for attending some auspicious occasion or pilgrimage. Friends and relatives will promise more than they could deliver. The months of June, September and December will prove to be beneficial.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 14:

Governed by number 5 and the planet Mercury, you are active, authoritative, dashing, confident, helpful, sincere and kind-hearteperson. You like to enjoy life to the fullest. Those professionals looking for a career abroad will receive favorable response. New projects will add a touch of class to your profile. A healthier and loving atmosphere will prevail at home, which will bring good health and prosperity. Housewives will have to cope with regular arrival of guests and relatives. Traveling to a distant place for spiritual gains cannot be ruled out. The months of March, June, August and December will prove to be result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 15:

Influenced by number 6 and the Planet Venus, you are enthusiastic, loyal, charming, witty and helpful in nature. This is the right time to take important business decisions. Investments made during this phase will bring in good profits. Matters related to property will bring gains. Distant travel, may be overseas, brings joy and happiness along with a possible reunion with an old contact. Renovation of the house or construction related activities would also be high on your agenda. Chronic patients definitely need to be more careful about their health. Preventive medicines should not be avoided at any cost. The months of May, July, September and February will prove to be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 16:

Governed by Number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are independent, creative, confident, practical and a systematic person. This year you should concentrate on your priorities and your efforts will definitely bring desired results. Past investments will fetch returns and long pending property disputes will settle amicably. Unexpected gifts and presents from near ones and friends will keep you in high spirits. Family front will be pleasant as children and spouse will provide you with love and affection. Health seems fine but even then, it is recommended that you avoid overeating and alcohol. The months of May, October and January will prove to be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 17:

Ruled by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are ambitious, energetic, confident sober and a simple person. This is going to be an extremely rewarding period for women. Favorable stars will bring you prosperity and good fortune. A spectacular leap in your professional career is foreseen provided you make use of the opportunities that arise before you. Good flow of finances will improve your living comforts and savings. An infatuation with the opposite sex will come as a surprise and it will take some time before you start thinking straight again. The months of June, August, November and February will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 18:

Influenced by number 9 and the planet Mars, you are highly ambitious, dignified, independent, courageous, outgoing, and an enthusiastic person.

Investments made during this period will bring in good returns, though not immediately but eventually. Students will perform well in academics and will be rewarded for their contribution towards extra curricular activities. Spouse remains cooperative despite your erratic behavior. The months of April, October, December and February will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 19:

Dominated by number 1 and the Sun, you are original, confident, honest, methodical and a systematic person. You have deep interest in spirituality and always search to find inner peace. You would spend more on comforts and luxuries, but be very confused regarding investments. You would be in the limelight at social gathering. You would make new friends and important contacts. Health seems fine but even then, it is recommended that you take preventive medication. The months of May, September and December will prove to be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 20:

Ruled by number 2 and the Moon, you are imaginative, simple, noble, friendly and highly disciplined person. Do not trust others more than required. Time management and planning will be of immense importance. Socializing, parties and pleasure jaunts will be quite regular and pleasurable. Wedding bells will ring for those eligible and others will find romance to keep them going. Your over involvement in work will bring in some dismay and resentment among family members. The months of May, August, November and January will be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 21:

Governed by number 3 and the planet Jupiter, you are confident, creative, systematic, generous and an optimistic person. You are good at building new contacts, which in return bring you lots of popularity and benefits. You need to concentrate your maximum efforts into career improvement, as it will yield desired results. You will do extremely well socially if you travel and get involved in clubs and social events. Distant pilgrimage is on the cards for some of you. Spouse and children will be supportive but health of your parents will be a matter of concern. The months of April, July, November and February will bring in the desired result.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 22:

Ruled by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are energetic, charming, peace loving, creative and an active person. This year you should not be too generous with your time and money. New partnership will be lucrative and investment will yield gains. You will strengthen your position in the social circle. If you propose any new ideas, you will be surprised, as many important people will back your thoughts. Participating in cultural activities will be educating as well as entertaining. The months of April, July and December will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 23:

Ruled by number 5 and the planet Mercury, you are practical, energetic, trustworthy and possess a strong intuition. People who have stood besides you till now will continue their support. Relationship with your spouse will be highly cordial and on an even footing, but you need to control yourself from being to stubborn, which will create uneasy moments at home. Romantic alliances will prosper and strengthen. The months of June, September, November and February will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 24:

Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus, you are energetic, smart, attractive, accommodating, diplomatic & highly practical person. Your financial position will also improve and you will feel more secured and satisfied with whatever you do. Family and friends will be there for you when you need them. Legal matters will be complicating and you should avoid standing guarantee for others, as it will cause embarrassment and many legal problems. Matrimonial alliances for few lovebirds. Pilgrimage and religious activities will bring peace of mind. The months of May, July, October and January will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 25:

Influenced by number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are trustworthy, affectionate, creative, sensitive and an emotional individual. Financial gains are certain provided you associate with people who are creative and experienced. Legal or property disputes will settle around the middle of the year. New romance for some will develop through social gatherings and recreational activities. Health of an infant will cause stress and anxiety. Religious feelings will arise making you seek spiritual blessing later in the year. The months of July, September, December and February will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 26:

Influenced by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are smart, practical, honest, disciplined, methodical and authoritative person. Your involvement in social activities will bring you close to important people, who will provide favours and benefits. Those wanting to travel overseas for business or pleasure will receive a boost to their plans. You will have abundance of energy and you will easily implement whatever you plan. Health however will need care. The months of June, August, November and March will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 27:

Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are intelligent, energetic, confident, enthusiastic and courageous person. Promising career opportunities ahead for fresh graduates and extremely good period for scholars, scientists, writers and sportsmen as well. This year will be important for working women, as they will receive a major boost in their career. Financial gains are certain but expenses will also take an upward trend. For those involved in romantic entanglement, chances of a matrimonial alliance will be quite high. Travel will bring pleasure. The months of April, July, September and January will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 28:

Influenced by number 1 and the Sun, you are authoritative, confident, determined, responsible and creative person. You are very attracted to your father who is generally your inspiration and best friend. This is the perfect time to put in maximum efforts to reap long-term rewards. Your family members will be supportive and assist you in making important decisions. Pending jobs and projects will get completed to your satisfaction. Your health will be normal but health of a family member may become reason for stress and anxiety. A distant journey preferably overseas brings financial benefits and opportunity to meet eminent and influential people. The month of May, August and November will prove to be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 29:

Ruled by number 2 and the Moon, you are highly imaginative, practical, emotional, honest, simple and generous person. Your financial position will show remarkable improvement and you will spend more on luxuries to increase your comfort level. Investment in stocks and real estate is recommended for long-term gains. Your spouse will be cooperative throughout the year and will shower love and affection. Marriage proposals for those eligible. Health needs proper care. The months of April, June, September and January will prove to be important and significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 30:

Governed by number 3 and the planet Jupiter, you are energetic, honorable, ambitious, dignified and an intelligent person. You will find many good investment opportunities this year, so be highly judicious in making your decisions. Don’t share your ideas and plans with people you can’t trust. Businessmen will expand into new and more profitable ventures. Especially rewarding period for journalist, doctors and marketing professionals. Spouse and children will be supportive, but require your additional attention. Health of a near one, possibly a young infant may bring stress and tension. Wedding bells for those eligible. The months of April, July, September and January will prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on March 31:

Ruled by number 4 and the planet Uranus. You are generous, peace loving, dashing, systematic, disciplined, artistic character and introvert in nature.

Business will flourish and financial gains will lift your confidence. Students will perform remarkably well in academics and sports. Those suffering from blood pressure and piles need to take extra care of their health. Legal matters that have been haunting your mind will settle to your satisfaction. Promotions and increments are likely for some. Romance however will not be pleasant as frequent arguments and disagreements will keep on bothering your mind. The months of March, August and December will be highly significant.

