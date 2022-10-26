Is it your birthday between Oct 26 to 31? Check how the year will shape up

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 26: Ruled by number 8 and the planet Saturn, you are independent, practical, responsible, simple, intelligent and a highly disciplined individual. New romance for some will develop through social gatherings and recreational activities. Religious feelings will arise making you seek spiritual blessing later in the year. Health of an infant will cause stress and anxiety. Improved finances will make you spend more on luxuries and other living comforts. Legal or property disputes will settle around he middle of the year. The months of December, April, June and August will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 27: Governed by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are smart, confident, sensitive, courageous and highly diplomatic person. Distant traveling will be on your mind. Proper and timely diet will be essential for chronic patients. Job opportunity in the field of sales and marketing will prove promising. Matrimonial alliance for those seeking a life partner. Although period will be overall good and support from people will be there, but thoughtless or hasty decisions will only result in losses. The months of October, December, March and August will prove to be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 28: Influenced by number 1 and the Sun. You are active, energetic, authoritative, sober, brilliant, systematic and a talented person. Being stubborn will only backfire and complicate issues. You'll find it easy to achieve your goals and live up to others expectations. Children will perform well in academics and sports. Distant journey later in the year for pleasure cannot be ruled out. Working on new projects will ensure long term gains. The months of November, February, March and July will bring happiness and prosperity.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 29: Ruled by number 2 and the Moon. You are highly creative, smart, simple, trustworthy, generous and possess a sharp memory. Your confidence and morale will be high during this period and success and gains will be with you. Spiritual gains for some later in the year. You will be in a good position to seek favours, raise funds and lead others. Financial gains are certain but do not be lavish in your spending. Traveling will be highly exciting and educating. The months of December, Oct, July and September will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 30: Influenced by number 3 and the planet Jupiter. You are authoritative, dynamic, philosophical, independent and intelligent person. You will be in a commanding position at work, and lots will depend on your shoulders. New contacts that you develop will bring you brilliant opportunity for business and growth. Strong romantic feelings from a member of the opposite sex will bring new excitement in your life. Exercise and proper dietary habit will be important to stay in perfect shape. The months of November, January, Oct and July will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 31: Ruled by number 4 and the planet Uranus. You are generous, peace loving, dashing, systematic, disciplined, artistic character and introvert in nature.

Businessmen will build beneficial contacts. Spouse and children will be supportive but highly demanding. Minor health ailments such as backache, stiff neck or body pains will pose problems. You will do well socially if you travel and get involved in clubs and social events. Overseas travel for business purpose is on the cards for some of you. The month of November, February and July will bring in the desired result.

