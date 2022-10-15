Is it your birthday between Sept 15to 25? Check how the year will shape up

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 15: Influenced by number 6 and the Planet Venus, you are enthusiastic, loyal, charming, witty and helpful in nature. This year although productive but results will be slow and will require you to give in your best. Period in the second half of the year will be better for financial dealing, though partnership and joint ventures should be completely avoided. Romance will flourish and some lovebirds will even go for a matrimonial alliance. Despite tensions and stress your health will be fine. The month of February, March and August will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 16: Governed by Number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are independent, creative, confident, practical and a systematic person. Good flow of finances will improve your living comforts and savings. An infatuation with the opposite sex will come as a surprise and it will take some time before you start thinking straight again. A spectacular leap in your professional career is foreseen provided you make use of the opportunities that arise before you. The health of your parents will cause some concern, but don’t worry unnecessarily. The months of October, February, April & August will be highly important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 17: Ruled by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are ambitious, energetic, confident sober and a simple person. Students will perform well in academics and will be rewarded for their contribution towards extracurricular activities. Although slow progress of work and disagreements over small issues will irritate you and even show on your health, but towards the yearend, you will be pleased and satisfied with your achievements. Spouse remains cooperative despite your erratic behavior. The months of December, February, Oct and June will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 18: Influenced by number 9 and the planet Mars, you are highly ambitious, dignified, independent, courageous, outgoing, and an enthusiastic person. Socializing, parties and pleasure jaunts will be quite regular and pleasurable. Wedding bells will ring for those eligible and others will find romance to keep them going.Do not trust others more than required. Time management and planning will be of immense importance. The months of September, December, March and June will be highly significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 19: Dominated by number 1 and the Sun, you are original, confident, honest, methodical and a systematic person. This year a promotion or an increase in responsibility will bring you reasons to celebrate. New projects will add a touch of class to your profile. A healthier and loving atmosphere will prevail at home, which will bring good health and prosperity. Those professionals looking for a career abroad will receive favorable response. Housewives will have to cope with regular arrival of guests and relatives. Traveling to a distant place for spiritual gains cannot be ruled out. The months of December, January, Oct & August will prove to be result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 20: Ruled by number 2 and the Moon, you are imaginative, simple, noble, friendly and highly disciplined person. Your confidence and morale will be high and you are likely to win favours during this period. Participating in cultural activities will be educating as well as entertaining. New partnership will be lucrative and investment will yield gains. You will strengthen your position in the social circle. If you propose any new ideas, you will be surprised, as many important people will back your thoughts. The months of September, December, March and July will be important.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 21: Governed by number 3 and the planet Jupiter, you are confident, creative, systematic, generous and an optimistic person. You need to concentrate your maximum efforts into career improvement, as it will yield desired results. Spouse and children will be supportive but health of your parents will be a matter of concern. You will do extremely well socially if you travel and get involved in clubs and social events. Distant pilgrimage is on the cards for some of you. The months of January, April, Oct and August will bring in the desired result.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 22: Ruled by number 4 and the planet Uranus, you are energetic, charming, peace loving, creative and an active person. Pending problems will get sorted out. This new phase in your life will bring you rewards and recognition. Spouse and children will be supportive but health of your parents will be a matter of concern. Your financial position will also improve and you will feel more secured and satisfied with whatever you do. Matrimonial alliances for few lovebirds. Pilgrimage and religious activities will bring peace of mind. x The months of October, December, April and Oct will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 23: Ruled by number 5 and the planet Mercury, you are practical, energetic, trustworthy and possess a strong intuition. You are helpful and sensible but you need to control your tendency to behave vindictive, stubborn and timid at times. You are highly popular in your group because you are witty and intelligent. Relationship with your spouse will be highly cordial and on an even footing, but you need to control yourself from being to stubborn, which will create uneasy moments at home. People who have stood besides you till now will continue their support. Romantic alliances will prosper and strengthen. The months of November, February, June and September will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 24: Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus, You are energetic, cheerful, trustworthy, dynamic and a methodical person. You are carefree and helpful, but you need to check your tendency to behave stubborn, vindictive and dominating at times. Those wanting to travel overseas for business or pleasure will receive a boost to their plans. You will have abundance of energy and you will easily implement whatever you plan. Health however will need care. Your involvement in social activities will bring you close to important people, who will provide favours and benefits. The months of October, January, Oct and July will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 25: Influenced by number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are active, friendly, ambitious, independent, honest and possess a sharp memory. Promising career opportunities ahead for fresh graduates and extremely good period for scholars, scientists, writers and sportsmen as well. Financial gains are certain but expenses will also take an upward trend. This year will be important for working women, as they will receive a major boost in their career. Travel will bring pleasure. For those involved in romantic entanglement, chances of a matrimonial alliance will be quite high. The months of November, March, June and August will be significant.

