January 13-19, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your luck is linked to ink and the many ways it has been used throughout history—whether for writing, art, calligraphy, or decorations. Engaging with ink in any form will bring good fortune your way. For extra luck, try writing your intentions with ink on starched paper and display it somewhere prominent in your home or outside. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)

If your career involves ink products, this is a sign of success on the horizon, whether you’re a small business owner, artist, writer, or in another related field.

Lucky colours: Green, pink, and blue.

This week, your luck will leave you amazed, almost like the universe is stepping in to help you show those who doubted you just how capable you are. Get ready for some surprising revelations!

You may discover a talent within yourself that you hadn’t recognized before, and it could be highly valued in different circles. Your luck will guide you toward this hidden gift, but keep an open mind—it’s a mysterious kind of luck, and it might not be obvious at first.

Lucky colours: Red and gold

This week, your luck will bring a fairytale-like transformation into your life. You’ll have the ability to turn something that once seemed useless or like junk into something truly valuable. If you're an artist, this might come naturally to you.

But this doesn’t just apply to art or recycling—it could also mean discovering hidden treasures in unexpected places. For example, you might realize that an old cupboard in your attic is a sought-after vintage item for collectors. Keep an eye out for opportunities to find value where others might not see it.

Lucky colours: Yellow and gold

This week, your luck will come from the cherished recipes passed down through your family. If you have dishes that are beloved or tied to certain elders or ancestors, now is the perfect time to cook them again.

The more love and emotion you put into preparing these meals, the stronger your luck will be, and you can direct it toward any area of your life. For a few of you, cooking these family recipes could even bring social media success or lead to prosperity in a restaurant business venture.

Lucky colours: Gold, red, and green

This week, your luck will come from your family’s history, both from your mother’s and father’s ancestors. Take a look at your family tree and think about the notable figures who brought about significant events on either side.

The luck you experience will carry the energy of success, especially with the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Snake. This good fortune will set the stage for a beautiful year ahead.

Lucky colours- Red, green, and blue.