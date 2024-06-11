 June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 11, 2024 01:57 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from June 10-16, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your luck this week is like the ABBA song "The Winner Takes It All." It reflects the highs of winning and the lows of losing. Decide which side you want to be on. Avoid self-sabotage and avoid people who don’t believe in you or secretly want you to fail. This will greatly affect your future luck. The colour green will be lucky for you this week.

Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)
Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Take control of your life this week. If you do, luck will come your way without a doubt. Avoid sabotaging yourself with negative thoughts or feelings of impostor syndrome. The one who takes charge and actively shapes their destiny will find that destiny becomes their best ally. Blue, green, and purple, especially purple, will be lucky for you this week.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Your luck this week is unique. It won’t bring sudden riches like a lottery win, but it will show you how to free yourself to achieve your dreams without negative people or situations holding you back. Pay attention to this luck—it’s rare and valuable, like Halley’s Comet. Courage is essential to making the most of it.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Consider the term "self-made" and the support systems behind success. The richest person might struggle if surrounded by unsupportive people, while the poorest might succeed with strong support. This week, consider this dynamic to find your luck. The colour red will be lucky for you this week.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, your cosmic luck is very strong this week. Choose where you want this luck to help you. Write down your main goals and focus on what you want to achieve the most. Don’t spread your luck too thin. Watch as things unfold magically. The colours blue, green, and purple, along with sunflowers, will be lucky for you this week.

