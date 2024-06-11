Weekly Chinese Horoscope from June 10-16, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week, you are infused with a strong and self-assured energy. Move forward with full confidence, and you won't go wrong. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Also Read Monthly Tarotscopes: Here is your Tarot Predictions for June 2024

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Rat Lucky Day in Love: June 15

In matters of love, it's important to be patient right now. Allow romance to develop naturally, and make an effort to show up for the other person in small but memorable ways. If you are single, it might not be the best time to actively seek out love.

Rat Lucky Day in Friendship: June 11

This week, you may not feel like socializing as much as usual. Trust your instincts and prioritize self-care.

Rat Lucky Day for Career: June 12

Regarding your career, it's time to spread your wings and soar. Don't hold back! You can achieve anything you set your mind to as long as you believe in yourself.

This week, you are surrounded by a poignant energy. Embrace the loving relationships in your life to discover your blessings more easily.

Also Read June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

Ox Lucky Day in Love: June 10

Your powers of manifestation in love are especially strong right now. If you want to bring something specific into your love life, consider performing a love ritual. Clearly define what you desire and focus intensely on that need.

Ox Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life offers opportunities for change and growth. If you feel the urge, meditate more frequently this week to stay mindful of these changes and ensure you grow in the right direction.

Ox Lucky Day for Career: June 12

In your career, lead with confidence while also considering the needs of your teammates. Your success is tied to the success of the entire team, so support each other to achieve your goals.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

This week, Tiger, the energy encourages you to focus on all aspects of your life except romantic love. Once you establish a solid foundation in other areas, you will be able to fully enjoy love.

Also Read June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Tiger Lucky Day in Love: June 10

This week, adopt a receptive mindset and let your intuition guide you to new blessings. Remember, not all paths and opportunities are the same, so choose those that truly resonate with you.

Tiger Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life might feel a bit dull at the moment, but that's because you are on the brink of reaching a significant milestone. Some sacrifices are necessary for personal growth and advancement.

Tiger Lucky Day for Career: June 15

In your career, everything is unfolding as it should. Trust the process and stay focused on your daily routines, as they are leading to something wonderful.

This week, the energy around you has a mysterious quality. Pay attention to any signs and synchronicities you encounter, and make a note of them to decipher their meanings later.

Rabbit Lucky Day in Love: June 10

In matters of love, put your best foot forward, but also recognize your limits. If the other person isn't meeting you halfway, be aware of when to step back.

Rabbit Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Your social life may be challenging this week, especially if you are caught in patterns that make you anxious. It's the perfect time to make changes and restore peace and joy in your interactions.

Rabbit Lucky Day for Career: June 11

In your career, take a steady and slow approach. This will help you focus on important details. Remember, cosmic forces are supporting you!

This week, you are surrounded by beautiful and genuine energy. Deep insights are within your reach, but be cautious not to overlook any red flags.

Dragon Lucky Days in Love: June 11 & 12

Your love life might feel a bit routine right now, but that's perfectly fine. Ensure you balance self-care with supporting your partner, and vice versa. By doing so, your relationship will remain strong, even if other areas of life demand more attention at the moment.

Dragon Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

If you feel the need to take a break from social activities, don't feel guilty. Trust your instincts and take time for yourself. Meditation can help liberate your soul and provide clarity.

Dragon Lucky Day for Career: June 15

In your career, focus on the well-being of your team and the relationships within it. By nurturing these dynamics, you will positively influence the overall results and success of your projects.

This week, the energy is about immersing yourself in hobbies, entertainment, and people or places that bring you joy. Don’t let anything dampen your spirits.

Snake Lucky Day in Love: June 16

In love, you are encouraged to experiment and be creative. With Pride Month in full swing, this week holds extra significance for our LGBTQ+ friends, making it a special time to celebrate love in all its forms.

Snake Lucky Day in Friendship: June 16

Your social life will be stable and enjoyable. Some of you might even stumble upon new opportunities through your social connections.

Snake Lucky Day for Career: June 15

In your career, it’s crucial to ensure that you receive the recognition you deserve for your hard work. Put your best foot forward in your areas of expertise. A significant opportunity is on the horizon!

This week, Horse, your energy revolves around finding the right balance between work and play, love and seriousness, and other contrasting aspects of life that meet harmoniously in the middle.

Horse Lucky Day in Love: June 16

In romance, cosmic forces are favouring you. Don't be surprised if signs and synchronicities guide you to someone special or help you and your partner deepen your bond.

Horse Lucky Day in Friendship: June 15

Your social life will be positive, although some of you may find it challenging to make spontaneous decisions. It's okay to take things slow. Be gentle with yourself, and don’t judge too harshly.

Horse Lucky Day for Career: June 16

In your career, the energy is excellent. Trust your instincts and present yourself confidently. Show up dressed to impress, and you will undoubtedly shine. There's no doubt about it!

This week, the energy is potent for you! Focus on your priorities, and you will achieve your goals and milestones with ease.

Goat Lucky Day in Love: June 12

Your love life and social life are closely connected this week. Be alert, as some of you will make new friends and meet mutual connections. However, be prepared to handle any envy or jealousy that may arise.

Goat Lucky Days in Friendship: June 12 & 13

Surround yourself with those who bring you joy, and don't trigger any alarm bells in your heart or mind. In time, you will understand why it was wise to avoid engaging with certain others.

Goat Lucky Day for Career: June 14

In your career, patience and perseverance are key. Take some time to journal your plans for the future, but hold off on making any significant decisions until you have more information.

This week, Monkey, the energy focuses on knowing your priorities and sticking to them firmly. Don’t let anyone distract you from what’s important.

Monkey Lucky Day in Love: June 15

In love, bravery is key. Whether you're single or in a relationship, romance will blossom when you take proactive steps. Be courageous and let your heart lead the way.

Monkey Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

Your social life might feel a bit restricted this week. With many responsibilities at work and home, carve out some personal time whenever possible. Avoid overwhelming yourself with social obligations if it doesn’t feel right.

Monkey Lucky Day for Career: June 12

In your career, patience and faith in the process are essential. Trust that everything is unfolding as it should. You’ll see the results soon enough, as long as you don’t undermine the process before it’s complete.

This week, Rooster, the energy will bring things from your subconscious mind to the surface. Don’t shy away from this process; you are stronger than you realize and have the power to heal yourself if you choose to face these revelations.

Rooster Lucky Day in Love: June 12

In love, focus on communicating in short, clear bursts rather than overwhelming your partner with too much information at once. This will help ensure your messages are remembered and understood.

Rooster Lucky Days in Friendship: June 13 & 15

Your social life is closely connected to your career this week. Make a positive impression by dressing stylishly, but stay within your comfort zone. Authenticity will be your best asset.

Rooster Lucky Day for Career: June 14

In your career, you'll feel on top of the world this week. Fate is poised to reward you for your hard work and dedication. Embrace this moment and shine brightly!

This week, the energy carries a poignant undertone for people born in the dog years. If you find yourself at a crossroads, take your time to explore your options thoroughly before making any decisions.

Dog Lucky Day in Love: June 12

While your love life isn't the main focus right now, it's essential to prioritize your well-being. Consider ending any toxic relationships that may be holding you back from personal growth.

Dog Lucky Day in Friendship: June 13

Your social life, on the other hand, will be incredibly fulfilling this week! Embrace the joy of socializing and allow yourself to be the life of the party.

Dog Lucky Day for Career: June 14

In your career, focus on laying the groundwork for future success. Plant the seeds of your ambitions and be patient as you nurture them to fruition. Trust that your efforts will yield positive results in due time.

you're on the verge of a new phase in life. Embrace this transitional period as an opportunity to tie up loose ends and release any lingering energies that no longer serve you. The future holds promising prospects.

Lucky Day in Love: June 11

If you're preparing to exchange vows this week, you've chosen an auspicious time to declare your eternal love. Even if marriage isn't on the horizon, love's energy surrounds you strongly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 10

Invest time in your social circle this week. Your loved ones deserve your attention and care. Create cherished memories and capture moments to treasure.

Lucky Day for Career: June 10

Don't hesitate to showcase your brilliance and present your ideas boldly in your professional life. You're on the brink of significant advancement, so trust in your abilities without hesitation.