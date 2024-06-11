 June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend | Astrology - Hindustan Times
June 10-16, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 11, 2024 02:15 PM IST

Chinese Horoscope from June 10-16, 2024: Find out why these five Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in love this week.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Your luck in love this week has a sweet and poignant quality. If you’re single, focus on building your strength and stability rather than obsessing over finding love. True love will naturally come to you when you are confident and grounded.

If you're in a relationship, your partner will bring you good fortune. You may need to be open to receiving love and care, and everything else will fall into place beautifully.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Your luck in love this week has a unique twist. If you’re single, be wary of red flags and don’t let curiosity lead you into unhealthy situations. Those trying to lure you in maybe insecure themselves. By avoiding these traps, luck will favour you and bring the right person into your life. For those in relationships, pay close attention to important conversations and communications. Don’t dismiss issues as mere drama. By addressing what matters, luck will support you in strengthening your relationship.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week, your luck in love is tied to trying new and exciting things. If you're single, don’t let cultural biases or prejudices stop you from meeting new people. It's all about chemistry.

If you are in a relationship, your luck will bloom when you embrace freedom and spontaneity. Sing, dance, or cook adventurous meals to bring joy into your life and relationship. Each act of freeing yourself will unlock more luck.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, your luck in love this week is sweet and delightful. If you’re single, remember to hold on to what brings you joy and don’t compromise on it. If your life path doesn’t align with someone you see, it’s a sign of long-term incompatibility. Let luck guide you to the right partner. For those in relationships, you will find luck in love by tuning into your true desires. Take time to meditate, consolidate your thoughts, and write down your insights. This week, you can manifest your heart’s desires in your relationship.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019):

Your luck in love is incredibly strong this week! If you're single, take bold steps in your quest for love. This could mean socializing more to meet new people, dressing up to attract attention, or finally confessing your feelings to someone you’ve admired. This is the perfect time to be proactive and let destiny take care of the rest.

For those in relationships, it's time to step out of your comfort zone. You may need to assert yourself more, whether standing up to third parties or being more vocal in your relationship. Additionally, adding creativity and fun to your dates can bring fresh energy to your bond.

