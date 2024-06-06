 June's New Moon in Gemini predictions for your zodiac sign | Astrology - Hindustan Times
June's New Moon in Gemini predictions for your zodiac sign

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 06, 2024 06:49 PM IST

On June 6, 2024, the New Moon will rise in Gemini at 8:37 a.m. EST, amplifying the Gemini influence.

We're fully immersed in Gemini season, with the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter all travelling through the sign of the Twins. This brings a dynamic and communicative energy to the forefront. On June 6, 2024, the New Moon will rise in Gemini at 8:37 a.m. EST, amplifying the Gemini influence. This new moon brings fresh opportunities for communication, learning, and connecting with others. Here's how this New Moon impacts each zodiac sign.

Read your New Moon in Gemini 2024 predictions for your zodiac sign.(Unsplash)
Read your New Moon in Gemini 2024 predictions for your zodiac sign.(Unsplash)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Get ready for a burst of energy, Aries! The new moon in June 2024 will spark your communication skills, motivating you to start important writing or speaking projects. You’ll feel passionate about sharing your ideas with the world. This new moon might also inspire you to travel. A quick trip nearby could be just what you need!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Money matters are front and centre, Taurus. The new moon could bring you extra energy to focus on your finances. You might get a job offer, a raise, or find a new side hustle. Think about how you can build more wealth in the coming year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s your time to shine, Gemini! The new moon in your sign might open doors for you to pursue your biggest personal goals and plans. Start working towards what you want for the year ahead. The universe is on your side!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take it easy, Cancer. The new moon might make you feel a bit tired, so it’s a good time to rest and recharge. Daydream, brainstorm, and think about ways to improve your mental and physical health without overdoing it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Show off, Leo! The new moon will energize your social life, making you feel eager to connect with others. Networking, attending events, or even online dating could bring you luck now. Get out there and have fun!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach for the stars, Virgo! The new moon will focus your attention on your career. You might get a promotion or a job offer from a top company. Your hard work will be recognized, and you can expect applause for your efforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Open your mind, Libra! The new moon will energize your desire to explore and learn. You might feel like travelling or going back to school. If you’re feeling spiritual, now is a good time to connect with the universe and open your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Look closely at your relationships, Scorpio. The new moon will energize your shared assets and intimacy sector. You might be negotiating a new way of working together or dealing with a settlement, inheritance, bonus, or line of credit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Team up, Sagittarius! The new moon will focus on your relationships. You might decide to take a big step with someone, like moving in together or making a long-term commitment. Teamwork and collaboration will be very beneficial now.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get busy, Capricorn! The new moon will bring a lot of activity to your daily routine. Focus on balancing work and life. If you’re looking for a new job or want to take on more projects at work, now is a good time. It’s also a great time to improve your fitness and health.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Get ready for a fun start to your summer, Aquarius! The new moon will ignite your love life and hobbies. It’s a great time for dating, creativity, and sports. If you’re single, put yourself out there. If you’re in a relationship, reignite the romance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay cosy at home, Pisces. The new moon will energize your family and home life. You might be moving or fixing up your space. Spend time with your loved ones and handle any family situations with grace.

