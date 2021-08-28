Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 28

Dear Leo, today's prediction advises you to have fewer expectations from anyone as this might leave you high and dry. People like your emotional truthfulness and the smart dialogue with you. Avoid taking too much stress today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Even though you feel really delicate, don't overlook what people say, Leo.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Even though you feel really delicate, don't overlook what people say, Leo. Your sensitivity helps you to affect matters positively in the scheme of things. People like your emotional truthfulness and the smart dialogue with you. Be careful with physical warning signals and avoid taking too much stress. Too many expectations from someone will only leave you high and dry.

Leo Finance Today

Talk financially to good friends, Leo. You can fetch helpful information to filter and acquire good advice from other people. You will undoubtedly gain from it, if you are brave and energetic enough to use it. Think what’s right and act accordingly.

Leo Family Today

You have to talk to friends and relatives about your ongoing plans as they don’t seem much happy with you acting silently. A significant incentive for good decision-taking may be exchanging ideas. They will make you feel more conscious of your strengths and limitations, to view your own blind spots.

Leo Career Today

You can no longer postpone imminent changes. It is feasible for you to promote something that promises a positive future, with confidence and ready for a decision. Check out expectations, attempt to look calm, otherwise you can suspect your competition of your position and envy them.

RELATED STORIES

Leo Health Today

Until you know where your plans for the future are going, take a break to recover your energy. A short holiday helps to build strength in the future. Whether you are going for a healthy weekend or a visit to a beautiful spot, relaxation is necessary, to make you feel relaxed.

Leo Love Life Today

You should hang in and go into a dreamlike future if you are connected! Since it cannot be any better at this time. You feel safe and comfortable, and your partner is still quite appealing. An excellent location. Ideal. Enjoy your dreams together and the lovely times for you two.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

