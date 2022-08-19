Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for August 19, 2022: Good opportunities may knock your door

Published on Aug 19, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Dear Leo, your daily astrological predictions for August 19, 2022 suggests, some good opportunities may knock your door and give you a chance to grow your business.

ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is a good day, but some issues may crop up on the love front. Some good opportunities may knock your door and give you a chance to grow your business. You may meet someone influential today and this meeting can have a good impact on your professional life. Health seems okay and you may try to organize your office or home. Some may follow their passion or try to spend the day with loved ones and share giggles and relive old times. Someone in family may make you proud by doing something extraordinary. Homemakers may invite friends or in-laws today.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today: Day seems good and you may get financial benefits. You may have to spend on home renovation or business trips. You may get some new options to invest your hard-earned money for better returns.

Leo Family Today: Day seems moderate. You may have to take care of someone sick in your family. Some may be involved in religious activities. Spending some time with elders may make them feel good. Kids may enjoy time with their grandparents.

Leo Career Today: You may discover a new path of success with your hard work and determination. Promotion is foreseen for some who have been waiting for it for so long. You may take necessary steps to take your business to the next level. Someone close to you may motivate you to hone your skills.

Leo Health Today: This is a moderate day. Walking in nature and using relaxing techniques can help clear dense energy. You may soon realize that some drastic lifestyle changes are required to stay fit and fine.

Leo Love Life Today: Those who have been busy lately and ignoring their love partner, they should spend some time with their beloved. Things may become messy and chaotic for some on the love front due to a highly hectic work schedule.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: White

