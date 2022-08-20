Leo Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Try to maintain your rigorous work

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) You must repay the loan as soon as possible since the individual or group that provided it, is prepared to call it in. It would be best to face this matter head-on today rather than attempt to evade your duties. You must make time for this gathering, regardless of how busy or worn out you are, as you don't get to spend time with your loved ones every day. Due to the gathering's laughter and fun, you'll feel extremely relaxed. Maintain your rigorous work, and soon you'll hear some good news. Keep the faith; you are getting closer to your objective! You'll be thinking about taking a yoga class. Today is all about health! You really don't want to hurt your lover. You are not naturally that kind of person. To resolve this perplexing circumstance, use your diplomatic abilities and discernment when using language. Don't be perplexed.

Leo Finance Today Financially speaking, today is a little concerning as you might need to borrow money from a dubious lender. You may have loans from a bank or a friend. They can come back to bite you.

Leo Family Today You might feel more connected to someone you care about deeply. It would be beneficial to express your emotions right now. There is a possibility of an unforeseen gathering at home.

Leo Career Today The work front will be good. For you, everything goes great. In terms of your job nowadays, efficiency is the watchword. Your consistent efforts and outstanding productivity at work will soon bear fruit in ways you did not anticipate.

Leo Health Today Today is the day to rid your lifestyle of harmful and unhealthy behaviors. Today is probably the day that smokers who currently smoke will decide to quit. Put an emphasis on eating well and exercising frequently.

Leo Love Life Today You will be the center of attention on this day. You might also be astounded and a little uneasy over the fact that you can't decide how to choose amongst so many potential companions. You believe that going through this difficult scenario would be beneficial in future.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON