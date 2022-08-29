Leo Daily Horoscope for August 29,2022: Enjoy the day with your loved ones

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Share traders should be extremely picky about their investments. Despite apparent gains, there may also be numerous losses. Stock investments are not recommended at this time. Today is a new opportunity to take on fresh challenges in your life. Enjoy the day with your loved ones to make it more cherishable. The positivity of your mind can inspire others around you. Students will be able to obtain money, possibly through a scholarship, for continuing their education. The most important thing that Leo natives must keep in mind today is to plan an excellent strategy to accomplish work within time. Those of you who have had a chronic illness for a long period will finally get access to a treatment that is effective for you. Committed Leos should take care of loved ones, giving no room for complaints.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today Taking out a loan against property at this time will not be in your best interests. Avoid mortgaging your property as a surety. You ought to select a different option. To avoid any hassles or deception, attempt to obtain a loan from a reputable bank or financial firm.

Leo Family Today You can get better solutions to your previous problems. Moreover, Leos can settle issues related to personal life. The settlement of your problems will provide peace and serenity to your mind.

Leo Career Today This day is all about attempting new things in your career and taking calculated risks to achieve the best outcomes. Changing your career direction or starting a new project now is lucky. Take a significant step in this direction right now if you want to do it alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today Most of the time, young people will be physically fit and start a regular workout routine. Children who have had a cough, cold or stomachaches will feel better.

Leo Love Life Today This time, you must move on if you believe that the relationship is a waste of time. Love cannot grow if there are no feelings on either end. Therefore, in order to find a favorable reaction, you should try your luck somewhere else rather than wasting time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON