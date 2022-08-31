Leo Daily Horoscope for August 31, 2022: Long-cherished dreams will true

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos find many of their long-cherished dreams coming true today. Following the instructions in letter and spirit in an exercise regimen is likely to make you fit sooner than expected. The day may herald the start of a new chapter in your life as far as love is concerned. Put your best foot forward and do not spare any efforts from your side to make love life exciting. Vacations are meant to be fun-filled and relaxing but hectic schedules may ruin them. So, pay attention to planning. Being too choosy in investing plans can make Leos lose the property they are looking for. Rethink before you invest in a disputed property. You will need to keep your wits about in a competitive situation on the academic front. You will be diplomatic in handling a tricky situation on the social front to the satisfaction of all.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today Your investment in overseas plans might have a long-term impact on your bank balance. So, proceed with caution. It is time for you to put the surplus amount in a safer place for emergent needs. Profits from past investments are foreseen for Leos.

Leo Family Today Leo natives are likely to feel lost and bewildered on separation from family even for a short period. However, make sure that it doesn’t affect children. Losing your temper on the domestic front will not only prevent you from solving family problems but could also take the situation out of control.

Leo Career Today You may get stretched in meeting a deadline at work but you will come out a winner and cement your position on the professional front. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your past labour as seniors are likely to be impressed with your working style and efficiency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today Leo natives are likely to enjoy better sleep as their mental outlook improves. Yoga and stretching exercises bring a feeling of relaxation and well-being to you. Participation in outdoor games or sports would not only increase your fitness but also would help you in keeping diseases at bay.

Leo Love Life Today My heart gets filled with fantasies of a dreamy date on enjoying the company of new-found-love. You can also make serious efforts to intensity romantic relationships. Leo natives should make the most of this romantic day by living in the moment and not holding themselves back.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON