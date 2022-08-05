Leo Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Things may get pretty heavy today

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Today, things may get pretty heavy for Leos, so make sure that you're ready to handle it all! You may face steep competition but this can be an opportunity for growth if you channel it right. You will be fortunate in terms of money matters today and will be successful in adding to your savings considerably. Company of love partner would inspire to take romantic initiatives today. Continuous positive thinking gets rewarded as you succeed in whatever you do today. Too much involvement in personal life could affect family life. So, try to maintain a balance. Don’t get too carried away while working out, else you could end up hurting yourself. There might be a chance of acquiring a plot from a close relative for Leo natives. There are indications of enjoying a romantic encounter. An ability to act swiftly would immensely help in clinching a profitable deal. Your magnetic personality puts you in the limelight. Try to take some time out of your busy schedule for socializing to benefit you.

Leo Finance Today: Today, even your minor plans can prove rewarding, and you can earn a lot of revenue through those investments. People related to business may get benefits today by working in a foreign partnership. Investing with the advice of a market expert can prove highly beneficial.

Leo Family Today: Appreciating a family’s success would contribute to domestic happiness. Leo natives are likely to confront some anxious moments on the family front. However, let it not unnerve you because with your patient handling they will easily wither away. Keep your ego aside and pay attention to family views

Leo Career Today: You need to be patient with subordinates and colleagues today or things can get chaotic on the professional front. The final result on the professional front might not be what you expect, from subordinates or colleagues. Be flexible, Leos!

Leo Health Today: Yoga would greatly help Leo natives in maintaining a healthy life. You will continue with your discipline in your diet and physical activity, and also motivate and inspire others. However, avoid overexerting yourself while exercising. Moderation is always the key, so keep that in mind.

Leo Love Life Today: Committed Leo natives may get a special opportunity to connect with their nearest and dearest early in the day. You will also be surprised by the intensity of your feelings. If you are single, you are likely to enjoy the attention of the opposite sex at a social gathering. However, don’t get carried away by the attention you get.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

