Leo Daily Horoscope for February 26: Look how the day will treat you

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You have the passion and energy to after what you want in life. You are likely to feel braver and more enthusiastic about taking the initiatives for something new. It is an excellent period to launch new projects, and pursue openings that will be a focus for quite some time. You may question whether some of your dreams are realistic, what your future stores but do not lose hope over it. Build confidence and believe in your capabilities. Those who have kids may need extra energy to meet their constant needs and whims. Show them your support in whatever they do. You may feel a little braver in financial aspect and take several risks aligned to your short-term plans.

Leo Finance Today

You have an eye for plucking the juiciest fruit from the bunch. You financial planning and arrangements are bringing marvelous results. You have a firm handle on your expenses without compromising with enjoying life.

Leo Family Today

Your family seems more like a group of friends today, so make the best out of it. A good family atmosphere is sign of healthy bonds. Continue maintaining an upbeat attitude to spread the light.

Leo Career Today

Your coworkers may have a tough time bringing you to eye level with them. Some friction may erupt in teams. Be open to their ideas and suggestions to maintain amicability. Businesses may not see much action during the day.

Leo Health Today

Leo, your health looks all good! But why not make it best by improvising your routine and paying more attention towards what you consume. It is advised to cut down on alcohol and replace it with herbal tea. Brisk walks should be a part of your life.

Leo Love Life Today

Today you may have to entertain partner’s tantrums on the love front, maybe as a sign of needing more of your attention, which you should shower them with. Devote enough time to the relationship. Single people can hope for a short-span fling today at best.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

