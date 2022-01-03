Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 03: Be courteous and respectful

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Times are great to enter unchartered territory. You may try your hands at different things and go forward with confidence in your experience. You feel a positive vibe in relationships and other aspects of your life. Stay in contact with higher ups and authority figures and this may help in reaching your goals. Professionals are likely to enjoy a business trip which may be more of a fun outing. Not only they may succeed in expanding their connections but may also strike up valuable friendships. The day appears good to invest a good chunk of money in something luxurious. Decisions related to investment in property though should be taken after due diligence. The later part of the day may feel stifling and you would need to let off steam. Express your emotions and you will feel better. Students appearing for competitive exams may succeed in making the grade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

You are advised to be careful while spending as some unwanted expenditures may create a hole in your pocket. Businesspeople may incur some losses to, so avoid hasty investments to safeguard your capital.

Leo Family Today

Some confusion between you and family members may lead to fight or argument. But don’t get worried about anything! Things are sure change slowly, all you need is patience. Spend time family elders to learn from their wisdom.

Leo Career Today

Professionally, you may encounter some competition at your workplace but with consistent efforts you are likely to get success. You can be a bit harsh in your communication which can lead to an uncomfortable position at the workplace. Be courteous and respectful of your colleagues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

You have a lot on your plate right now and your energy levels may get low, so include high protein food items to your diet. Make meditation as a part of your daily health routine to enhance your emotional and mental alertness.

Leo Love Life Today

You will pay attention to your partner’s mood and needs throughout day and may come up with the most innovative methods to please your partner. If you have not yet taken the big step, it is a good day for declarations of love and marriage.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Tan

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026