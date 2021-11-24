Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 24: You need to work harder

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems fine. You may head for an unplanned business or leisure trip, that may turn out favorable and memorable. This is an amazing day to have lots of fun on the domestic front. Homemakers may show their creative sides and get appreciation for their cooking and event organizing skills.

Those who have been planning to spend quality time with their lover, they may find it easy today. Some difficulties are foreseen on the business or professional front, but you have capabilities to deal with them. Healthwise, you may have a good day and feel sense of content and happiness after achieving your fitness goals. Some may work hard to excel on the academic front.

What your planets have decided for you? Read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front, so avoid investing money in new ventures or investments. Some may splurge on expensive fitness or home appliances.

Leo Family Today

You may enjoy a festive aura at home. Parents may find a suitable match for you, so get ready to tie a knot soon. You may get an opportunity to spend a fun-filled evening with loved ones.

Leo Career Today

This is not a favorable day on the professional front, so avoid sharing your inputs or ideas with superiors today. You may have to spend extra hours in the office in order to complete an urgent task.

Leo Health Today

You may feel energetic and healthy today. Your clear feelings and healthy mind may allow you to make important decisions about career, relationship and business. You are advised to sacrifice morning sleep in order to achieve your health goals.

Leo Love Life Today

Some may get chance to impress the opposite sex with their qualities. You may find a suitable match soon. Good news is foreseen for married couples.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Color: Light Green

