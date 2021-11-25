Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 25: It’s a good day!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may see you in your dynamic avatar and some of you may adopt an out-of-the-box ways to introduce new methods and techniques in your life. You should seek distinction in all that you undertake today and strive towards perfection in your work. Efficiency should be your goal now. Lots of improvements are likely to take place both in your private as well as professional life. Keeping your impetus steady and focused is likely to help you get through the day easily. Students need to put forth their best efforts to achieve favorable results in their academics and higher studies. Those working in the real estate industry are likely to witness encouraging growth. The day is likely to be present you with many travel opportunities, choose the one best suited for you; much enjoyment is foreseen along the way.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial status is likely to remain strong and you may achieve what you desire from your current business or job. Also, there is a possibility that you can receive some unearned wealth like expensive gifts or insurance benefits.

Leo Family Today

You may face some communication lapses with your family members which can be upsetting. Things can turn bitter between you and family elders if you remain rigid in your ways. Be accommodating to maintain peace at home.

Leo Career Today

The day may bring favorable results in new project, but you may find it tough to manage your hectic schedule. Those expecting a promotion or increment may have to have to wait their turn and keep up the efforts.

Leo Health Today

It is a good time to start your workout and focus on including a balanced and healthy diet in your daily regime. It will help you stay fit and more focused on your work. Natural ways to improve digestion may bring success.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be exciting and singles may find the person of their dreams very soon. To strengthen the bond and reignite the passion, you can plan a romantic evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

