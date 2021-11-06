Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Watch out for your investments!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are a dependable and reliable individual, which make you more accessible to people, who come to you for advice. You plan things well in advance and are prepared for any occasion, which may help you achieve your goals more quickly and effortlessly. Your practical thinking and logical reasoning abilities come in handy when taking tough decisions. Challenges are foreseen, which you may patiently face and successfully overcome. Your compulsiveness makes you stick to a routine as you dislike change. Shun your unpredictable attitude or it could give rise to problems. Students may make their loved ones proud with their results. Travel plans need to be put on hold. Property matters may turn out to be favourable for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

You need to be watchful of your investments as some questionable schemes might bring you monetary losses. Consult an expert before putting surplus capital in stocks and speculations. Small profits are likely from a property deal.

Leo Family Today

Your transfer plan to another city might not go down well with your elders and they may disrupt the peaceful homely atmosphere. Activities of a youngster could come under the scanner. Pay strict attention on your domestic life.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, your colleagues may be supportive of your decisions and your bosses are likely to give you a free hand to bring changes at work. You may be suitably rewarded for your sincere performance and hard work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your regular fitness program and healthy change in diet routine are likely to have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of your work-related stress and relax your mind.

Leo Love Life Today

Young couples that are in a relationship are likely to take their love life to another level. Plans to tie the knot with family’s consent are likely to materialize soon. Your love life promises to be more exciting and pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026