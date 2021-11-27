Leo Daily Horoscope for November 27: You need to be stronger

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day may prove to be beneficial for your personal life and you are likely move forward on the path of progress. Your efforts to improve your standing on expert and monetary front are likely to bring you success. Your strong lucky streak may also become a major factor for an increase in your fortune. You may be called upon to utilize your creativity and insight to craft a solution to a problem at home or at work. Learn to trust your abilities and you are likely to come out a proud winner. Students are likely to go through a positive phase, and may be able to crack any competitive examination. Short trips are on the cards for some of you which may prove beneficial; so go ahead and pack your bags. Some of you can put in motion your plans of investing in real estate or buying a vehicle that you yearned for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Your financial status will remain strong. While expenses may increase, your income too shall increase. As a result, you may be able to purchase some luxurious items. Patience is a virtue, and this may turn out to be particularly true for money transactions today.

Leo Family Today

You are advised to remain cordial and polite to your father; otherwise, it can hamper your relationship. Be attentive at home to deal with any domestic troubles that might be on the cusp of beginning.

Leo Career Today

Do not lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with colleagues or seniors in the office. Your willpower is all set to become stronger, which may help you to perform better in your professional life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Including meditation and yoga in your everyday habit not only would help you maintain good health but may also improve your focus on work. Some natural ways to improve your appearances are likely to bring encouraging results.

Leo Love Life Today

You may be surprised by strength of your connection with the one you like secretly. Be courageous and talk about your shared wishes and ideas! A positive outcome is foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026