Leo Daily Horoscope for November 4: Past issues to get resolved!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, your day seems to be full of happiness and you are likely to remain so all throughout. You may enjoy good company and handle every task with enthusiasm. This is likely to resolve all your past issues and give you an opportunity to turn your frowns into smiles. You are likely to let positivity take over and help you sail through rough waters. You embody courage and fortitude and that is likely to show when you take charge of any assignment. Do not let slowdowns discourage you; instead make them your stepping stones to success. Social events are likely to bring forth many prospects for you to get ahead. So, get up and get going!

Leo Finance Today

Situations on your financial front seem a bit bleak today. You might struggle to maintain balance between your rising expenses and stagnant income. An additional source of earning is likely to bring profits to use in emergencies.

Leo Family Today

Today, your domestic front looks very vibrant and you are likely to spend time pursuing hobbies that are dear to you. An outing with friends and family may not just cheer you up but also refresh you and rejuvenate your senses.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, the day is likely to be very promising. The stars are shining in your favour and a much-deserved promotion is on the cards for you. You may carry out additional responsibilities to the best of your abilities.

Leo Health Today

Minor ailments that troubled you in the past may vanish. You are likely to enjoy good health and stick to your routine activities to stay fit. Meditation may strengthen your core, while dietary supplements may keep you in shape.

Leo Love Life Today

You are likely to prioritize your busy work schedule over your love life, which might not go down well with your beloved. They might be in an irritable mood and that in turn, is likely to harm your harmonious romantic life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

