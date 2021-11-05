Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for November 5: Explore the day!

Dear Leo, those who are planning to start a new business or project can go for it as it is an auspicious time to start something new in life.
You might be thrown upon by surprises or events, so enjoy your day, Leos!
Published on Nov 05, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are the most considerate people and they possess a big hand in forgiving losers but that doesn't mean that they will tolerate people hurting them. Leos also have the tendency to overthink a lot, which could be unhealthy, and eventually it can destroy your peace of mind. So Leos, you leo have to restrain yourself from overthinking and chill a little. They are always thriving towards development by their passion and hard work. Today you are going to have a pleasant day summed up with peace and joy. You might be thrown upon by surprises or events, so enjoy your day, Leos! Now, let’s hop on to how each aspect of life is going to be for the day.

Leo Finance Today

Wonderful! Your financial conditions are going to take a leap today. If you are wondering as to where to invest a lump sum of amount, then you may start a SIP today. Some of you may also plan to book a new vehicle today.

Leo Family Today

Leos hold a nice chance to spend a whole day out with your loved ones and enjoy your day. A celebration or a gathering is also foreseen for some. Children are likely to become a source of your happiness today.

Leo Career Today

Professionals might have to face a lot of workload at your office - maybe due to the absence of your co-worker or due to the resignation of any employee. Do not be tensed you will be able to manage them all in due time.

Leo Health Today

Meditation will benefit you the most in this time. Home medicines may help you recover from seasonal cold.

Leo Love Life Today

Your focus on small aspects of your relationship will improve your love life and will be showered with love and care. Take your partner out for a walk that will help refresh your mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

