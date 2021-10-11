Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Health is wealth!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, this is an excellent day for you to achieve your objectives on the career front. You will get motivation from someone to do something good at work that will get you recognition. You may get some new responsibilities at the home front. Healthwise this is not a good day as you may feel exhausted after working consistently at the office.

Some may be busy with social events or get-togethers. A cheerful environment at home and the happy faces of loved ones will make you overwhelmed today.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial condition will remain stable. Some salaried people will try to explore new options to earn extra money. Some of you may plan to buy a plot or flat in a new city. It is a good time to think about additional income sources.

Leo Family Today

You will enjoy the company of your spouse and kids and get a chance to do something exciting for them. Some may plan a short family trip or dining out to make the day more enjoyable on the domestic front.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to perform extraordinarily at work by completing an important project in time. Those who have started new businesses may start getting good profits. Some may migrate to a new city for job purposes.

Leo Health Today

You may feel a bit low or dull today. You are advised not to waste your energy in worthless discussions or trips. It's a day to relax at home and prepare yourself for a better tomorrow. Remember, health is wealth.

Leo Love Life Today

There may be some misunderstanding between you and your partner due to communication gaps. Some may not get a chance to spend time with their lover or spouse. Expressing yourself in an effective way is the key to a better relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Coffee

