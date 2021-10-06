Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: Stay calm and composed!
Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: Stay calm and composed!

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Making the grade is a strong possibility.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

The day brings fabulous opportunities for growth and success. You can get started on any delayed tasks or tackle any unresolved differences today. Success will be yours for the taking. You will be full of self-confidence today and will be ready to take some risks. This will work out in your favour as creativity and an inventive approach will bring positive results beyond expectations. You will, however, need to keep that arrogant streak of yours in check. Avoid getting into an argument with anyone; rather look to focus on your hobbies to stay calm and composed. The day is going to be positive for many students who are preparing for government examinations. Making the grade is a strong possibility.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, the day will be very promising for you. You will make some wise and careful investments in speculative activities. Your new business venture will also take off and bring you gains in the times to come.

Leo Family Today

Your participation in all matters of the family will be very essential to keep situations under control. Your interpersonal relationships with your siblings are likely to improve, which will give you profound happiness. Peace will prevail at home.

Leo Career Today

You will work to your full capacity at work and your efforts will be suitably rewarded with a promotion and an increment when the time comes. Your bosses will be impressed with your positive attitude and your ability to work under pressure. Keep up the winning streak.

Leo Health Today

Your health will witness some minor ups and downs today. You may face problems related to the lungs or stomach, which will need immediate medical attention. Yoga will help in keeping a positive approach towards life.

Leo Love Life Today

There are likely to be several hurdles in your love life today, which will prevent you from enjoying the company of your romantic partner. Take time out from your hectic work schedule for your beloved or it will spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

