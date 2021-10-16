Leo Daily Horoscope for October 16: Try to control temper

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo's ruling element is fire, and its zodiac symbol is a lion. Both of these symbols help explain the defining Leo characteristics. Like a crackling fire, you tend to be warm, passionate, and dynamic. You delight in opportunities to let your charismatic, inclusive personality shine. You are also strong, brave, and ready to dominate everything they set out to do. Once you set a goal, you pursue it with single-minded determination. Opportunities will also arise to show you what is keeping you from becoming close to your friends now. New love is on the way for the singles. The centre of your life is your job right now and thoughts of travel have not occurred to you. You may go for long-drive or stay indoors.

Leo Finance Today

There can be disputes among siblings regarding the property. Do not lose your temper or the outcome may be worse than you imagine. There are opportunities in cash flow, but not all will lead to your goals.

Leo Family Today

Reformation and change are difficulties that may create a tense environment in your home. To alleviate this tension, familiarize yourself with your capacity to adjust to new situations. Don't lose your temper; handle situations with care.

Leo Career Today

Today will enhance your interest in work and quench your thirst for manifesting your inherent creativity. So, rest assured that the coming days are a win-win for both yourself and your colleagues who have been longing to see this side of yours.

Leo Health Today

You are in your best shape today! Eat well, sweat out and pick up some weights. Whatever health issues you had will end soon.

Leo Love Life Today

Now is the time when your yearning for emotional contentment finds its way into your life. You will get a partner soon who will match your emotional level. The new relationship will bring blessings in your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

