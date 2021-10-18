Leo Daily Horoscope for October 18: Card predicts work related trip

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are the natural leaders of the zodiac, as magnificent and striking as the lion. Just like the sign, you are radiant, outgoing and love to enjoy all the limelight. You are extremely independent, smart, confident, loyal and love to be surrounded by people. You always dress to impress and dislike lazy people. Your vibrant personality attracts people, and they love knowing more about you. Your urge to control people should be sidelined or else it can bring disputes among peers. Being open to new ideas will be rewarding, refocus on your needs than your wants. Go on a lovely date with your crush; treat yourself to a hot chocolate for being the eccentric you. You will face no major problems or obstacles while traveling.

Leo Finance Today

You have to be very careful in buying any property. Deals related to property can get delayed and even if you are able to make one, it is unlikely to give you desired financial gains.

Leo Family Today

Today is likely to bring many changes in your family life. You are probably better associated with your children, siblings and young family members. You will have good time with your furry friends.

Leo Career Today

Luck will be in your favour when it comes to professional life. You will be in happy state of mind that will reflect in your work. Work-related trip is present on your cards.

Leo Health Today

There will be no big health issues- your energy levels and stamina will increase. Opt for a healthy diet and stay smoke and alcohol-free. You will soon feel detoxed and relaxed.

Leo Love Life Today

You might find someone who is emotionally attached to you. For people in a committed relationship, you can get a possible marriage proposal. The singles out there can manifest new love partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

