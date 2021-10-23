Leo Daily Horoscope for October 23: Expect luckier days in love

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo is the natural born leader who excels when running the show. They are hard workers and try to be the best in everything they choose to do. Taking charge just comes naturally to them. And they often find leadership position without even trying. Some Leos may act little like the bossy style but it is hard to deny that they make responsible leaders. The presence of Leos makes people around feel safe, as Leos are protective and caring. Today except your family part, other aspects look great. Especially those who have started to move out to work from office shall enjoy a cheerful day at work. Now that we have seen the overview of the day, let us move on to finance, career and other things.

Leo Finance Today

Your efforts are going to be paid. The money that you owe from your friends is likely to be transferred to your account. Good time to explore FMCG sector as you may get a good return on the invested amount.

Leo Family Today

Family is not only about receiving support, it’s a sweet responsibility as well. You need to pay some due attention to the needs and deeds of your family members to help them stay away from worries and to spread happy vibes around your home.

Leo Career Today

Look out for opportunities through different sources as you might get lucky with it. Good time to explore new markets to step into a new business.

Leo Health Today

Your efforts towards your health will prove to be beneficial. If you were suffering from ailments, you can feel the treatments falling into place and providing you relief.

Leo Love Life Today

Luck might be on your side as you might finally get your answer for your confession of love from your future partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026