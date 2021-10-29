Leo Daily Horoscope for October 29: We see new source of income!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a satisfactory day but you need to be cautious about health. You will enjoy an excellent professional and personal life. You may be busy at work and your partner may be upset with you for receiving less attention from you. The best way to sort out the issue is to clearly understand the situation and take some time out for your family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your commitment towards work will be recognized by your seniors. You will enjoy the company of your cousins today and spend quality time with relatives. Someone in your family may make you proud with his/her achievements.

What else is there to explore for the day?

Leo Finance Today

Some may invest in construction or educational institutes. You may also think about selling parental property. Some new income sources will start reaping benefits for you. This is a lucky day on the financial front, so enjoy it!

Leo Family Today

A guest may show up unannounced and make the home environment cheerful. You may be busy with home renovation work. Some may shift to a new home or arrange a house warming party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Career Today

People engaged in the creative field may enjoy huge career success and get recognition. Some may be honored for their achievements on the professional front. It's going to be a relaxing day at work.

Leo Health Today

You should be cautious about your health. Try not to ignore any minor health issue as it may trouble you otherwise over time. You should also be careful about the health of the elders in the family.

Leo Love Life Today

Those who have been planning to get married, they may have to wait a bit longer. Your spouse may be upset with you on something. Avoid discussing any worthless topic with a partner as it may ruin your peace of mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Color: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026