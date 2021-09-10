Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 10: You may feel low on love

Leo

The lion of the zodiacs always strives to reach perfection. Isn't that true about you? You have an insatiable desire to always be on the top of the food chain. Although competition helps you grow, it can also overwhelm you from time to time. You have an image of your perfect self in your mind, and it stops you from appreciating how far you have come. You must learn to be content with what you have achieved so far. After all, progress is what matters, more than perfection ever could. Respect yourself for the work you are doing now so that you love yourself when you are there.

Balance your passion with some self-love and appreciate yourself as you would a dear friend. Listen to the stars so you can plan your day better.

Leo Finance Today

If you are thinking about taking a home loan, think a little longer. Today is not the day to make substantial financial commitments to anyone. Reveal your hidden savings, if you have any, to your spouse. They may need it today.

Leo Family Today

Someone in your family will take you out for a picnic with the family. Talking to your parents and grandparents will make you feel proud of your ancestry. Some of you may exchange a few words over an inconsequential matter with your family. Deal with it without raising your voice.

Leo Career Today

You are not going to move mountains on the work front today. You may counter a strike in your workplace. People working in hospitals as nurses and doctors will have a long, heavy day. Avoid participating in any ongoing protests at all costs. There is every indication for it to turn violent.

Leo Health Today

The stars will be in your favour if you opt today to go into any surgery or a medical examination. Those who are in their retirement age must take good care of their physical fitness. You may practice meditation for mental serenity and emotional wellbeing.

Leo Love Life Today

Romance may not be in the air today. You will have to find a better way to communicate. Learn your lover's love language to treat them better.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Saffron

