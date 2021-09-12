Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Mind and body are harmonized today
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Mind and body are harmonized today

Dear Leo, your funds do nicely today. Don't overuse your workout system. You would be fortunate enough to live your relationship actively so enjoy the heavenly support.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Make new friends who will assist you to shape your future.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You feel at ease and have an opportunity to do something important. Determined to succeed, people are aware of and support your passion. Stay in touch with friends and family. Make new friends who will assist you to shape your future.

Leo Finance Today

Your funds do nicely. You try and negotiate for your benefit, even when you negotiate with someone. Today more possibilities are available, so develop new connections because they might be highly valuable for you in future. In case things go wrong, your natural instincts will warn you.

Leo Family Today

You are energetic and it is dragged away by other people. You like to go out and have fun. Who can say no to it? If you end up in the city with your own – which is unusual but possible – it will be easy to convince others to participate and you will have no problems finding a relative there. Afterall, you have the support of your family members.

RELATED STORIES

Leo Career Today

Your behavior may create difficulties for you today. You will find it tough to collaborate successfully with others. Your own objectives are not so clear and thus you get no advantage over how you work with colleagues who give you the space you need to focus on your objectives.

Leo Health Today

Both, body and mind harmonize perfectly, you feel completely fit. Don't overuse your workout system, what looks to be sensible activity doesn't always match your energy level. Too much hard work might lead to issues, so seize command, be careful and use some tough discipline.

Leo Love Life Today

You are fortunate enough to not just dream a great life, but also live it actively in your relationship. You perceive no bounds while you do that. Wishes are granted. Love is among the most beautiful feelings and you are able to enjoy it more fully than ever. Enjoy the heavenly support!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope leo astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Look after your health

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: You are in your finest spirits

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 12: Good earnings are on the cards

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP