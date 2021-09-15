Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 15: Your career is at its peak

Dear Leo, get ready to enjoy your career phase now as your projects will be interesting and engaging. Regular practice of yoga and meditation will have a positive reflection on your overall health and wellness.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST
You can look forward to exciting trip with friends.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are ruled by the Sun, so you were born to be in the spotlight. You can be busy and in demand, as people hear you and notice you more than usual. This is likely to make you feel enthusiastic about yourself and your life and watch everything become all good around you. Thanks to your endless supply of confidence, you will excel in leadership roles and discharge the responsibilities entrusted to you to perfection. You may get opportunities to let your charismatic and inclusive personality shine. Your trusting nature can leave you blindsided if you are not carefully, especially when your loyalty isn’t reciprocated. You can look forward to exciting trip with friends.

Leo Finance Today

It is advised to avoid overconfidence in matters of transaction, as even a slight oversight may prove to be highly inconvenient. There are possibilities of a rise in expenditure for you, but you may be able to balance out the money.

Leo Family Today

Strong indication of an environment of merriment within the family due to outstanding achievement of a young one. If a family member is of marriageable age, then there are chances of a suitable matrimonial alliance materializing today.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to board the achievers’ wagon at work place with your diligence and efficiency. Get ready to enjoy your career phase now as your projects will be interesting and engaging. You will also manage to impress your colleagues.

Leo Health Today

Regular practice of yoga and meditation will have a positive reflection on your overall health and wellness. Your balanced diet and eating routine will go a long way in keeping you away from lifestyle diseases.

Leo Love Life Today

Newly married need to avoid too much expectation to keep the marital spark burning bright. Work could get in the way of a new romance or a long term one. Plan your schedule well in advance to avoid neglecting partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

