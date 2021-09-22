Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 22: Stay focused and organized
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 22: Stay focused and organized

Dear Leo, develop the confidence necessary for a renewed vigour. Relax and rest, no one's going to object to that. You will be feeling strong and energetic.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Stay focused and organized to achieve your targets fast.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You must come sooner or later to recognize your grandeur. This has nothing to do with ego or to demonstrate that you're better than others. It's about recovering a healthy picture of yourself. Develop the confidence necessary for a renewed vigor. Although your personal vigor and impact on others is less than normal, try drawing more attention to yourself. Stay focused and organized to achieve your targets fast.

Leo Finance Today

It will be difficult for you to keep a good balance between your income and your expenditure as far as finances are concerned. When you buy anything be clever not to get tricked by anyone. People will act in a shrewd way with you. Though this is not the right time to spend money, still if you want to do so, go ahead but do it carefully.

Leo Family Today

Today you can lead to a new beginning of interactions with family and friends. Relax and rest, knowing no one's going to object. Your giving mood and self-confident attitude will highlight your loving and generous approach and make you the center of attraction.

Leo Career Today

Decisions taken by you will have an enduring effect for your career development. They also represent a turning point in your working life. You have the support of colleagues, and you may keep the energy going by taking their thoughts into account. You are looking forward to your growth and to partnering with successful people.

Leo Health Today

Feel strong and energetic. Your body wants to do something and needs some attention. Make your overdue trip to the fitness center and try your best to discover your fitness buddy. Fitness and sport come to you naturally, take this opportunity and, of course, improve your physical well-being.

Leo Love Life Today

You want to show your lover time-to-time that you love them more than anything. You both float in a cloud of peace at the moment. The fortunate news is that your lover not only understands you but also showers love on you with more intensity.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

