Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 9: Be a manifestor for your deeds

Dear Leo, don't hide what you are feeling. Talk to reliable people, you are surely going to benefit!
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Talk to the reliable people – Leo, you are surely going to benefit!

Leo (Jul 23- Aug 23)

You are encouraged to write a new chapter for yourself, Leo, but it might not be the best time. You should go with the flow, take a step back and cherish the moments that have been already destined for you.

As a Leo, you will be looking for ways to visit a place which is in your bucket list, you will be exploring new places and meeting with new people, the travel time is appropriate for you. Stick with the people you really trust, you might face a breakthrough from the closest of your friends. This is a serious matter don’t hide what you are feeling. Talk to the reliable people – Leo, you are surely going to benefit!

Leo Finance Today

It is never wrong to double check, before proceeding to implement a decision. You are in a position of authority to decide what suits you the best. You are doing great with all the deals in your hand. Be a manifestor for your own deeds. Remember it is no big deal to make yourself satisfied before contemplating a path.

Leo Family Today

Your sense of emotional security will develop with your immediate close ones, you will feel a compassionate connection with your blood ties. You will establish some new relationships and you will also administer personal growth.

Leo Career Today

The team work requires a high level of understanding and cooperation, if you all don’t contribute the exact same amount of energy you will spoil the broth. As of now what’s been done can’t be altered. All you need now is the time to make a fresh start.

Leo Health Today

Your health might bother you in some way, you just have to give yourself the required attention. And take intervals while working, don’t exert yourself.

Leo Love Life Today

Your relationship with your current partner is magical, everybody in an affectionate relationship witnesses their own kind of chaos. Do not bind yourself from showing love, compassion and empathy towards your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

