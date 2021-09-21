Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Good day money-wise
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Good day money-wise

Dear Leo, you carry few positive traits like creativity and broad-mindedness. And, today you are likely to showcase them to win people over.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST

People born under this sign are creative and broad-minded, but can be arrogant and intolerant. However, today you are likely to showcase all your positive traits and win people over. Financially, you are likely to do extremely well and accumulate wealth.   

 

Raising a child comes with huge expenses and can take a toll on finances, but you will be well prepared for this situation by timely investments and get the returns, when the need arises. You will benefit by getting the go ahead from your siblings to sell an ancestral house and share the proceeds with them. 

 

Positive-minded individuals believe they ‘can’ and want to achieve their goals, so learn from them and strive to inculcate a ‘can-do’ attitude in your life. If you want to teach your child the value of hard work and how to bounce back from failure, introduce him/ her to sports. 

 

If you are feeling stressed due to office politics, remember that only by alienating yourself from the rat race will you be able to attain mental peace. It is okay if you fail to land a good job, despite several unpaid internships; be rest assured that better opportunities will certainly materialise.

 

Remaining active means doing things that you enjoy, such as walking, aerobics, dancing, yoga, running and even outdoor sports, so take a cue and take up what you will follow regularly. Physical activity can nourish both physical and emotional health and a healthy lifestyle can help you thrive throughout your life. 

 

You seem too busy to give time to lover today, so explain your compulsions to him/ her clearly to avoid any misunderstanding. Parents can become inquisitive about your late timings from office that you are spending in meeting lover, so be at your convincing best! 

 

Lucky Number:  11

Lucky Colour: Silver

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

