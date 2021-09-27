Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Expect profit from property investments

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are brave and dependable and often become the centre of attraction wherever you go. Today you will let your hair down and party hard. But remember you also have duties to fulfill and new challenges to meet amid all the socializing. You will need to slow down and catch a breath too. Your calculated risks will pay off and you will be able to complete any given task with ease. Taking charge of your life will help you prioritize your commitments. Students will be successful in clearing entrance exams of their specialized area of study. Investment in property will bring profits. You can postpone your travel plans.

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, you might experience a cash crunch towards the beginning of the day due to your spendthrift nature. However, there will be stability towards the evening and you are likely to receive money from speculative activities.

Leo Family Today

Children will become a source of joy at home, as they excel in theirperformance in studies. Health of an elder in the family could be a cause of concern, but it will not last long. Buying a new vehicle will add to your domestic happiness.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you are brimming with confidence and your suggestions in a meeting are likely to be successfully implemented in the organization, which will not only impress your seniors but will also help your organization as well.

Leo Health Today

Weather-related allergies could cause you a lot of discomfort today. Do not let it go unchecked or it is likely to get aggravated in the coming days. Take special care of your nasal and oral cavities to prevent them from further damage.

Leo Love Life Today

Your busy work schedules might keep your romantic partner craving for your affection today. Pay special attention to their needs or it could severely affect your romantic relationship in the long run, even forcing them to snapthe ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

