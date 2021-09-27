Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Expect profit from property investments
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Expect profit from property investments

Dear Leo, on financial front, you might experience a cash crunch towards the beginning of the day. However, there will be stability towards the evening and you are likely to receive money from activities.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Today you will let your hair down and party hard

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You are brave and dependable and often become the centre of attraction wherever you go. Today you will let your hair down and party hard. But remember you also have duties to fulfill and new challenges to meet amid all the socializing. You will need to slow down and catch a breath too. Your calculated risks will pay off and you will be able to complete any given task with ease. Taking charge of your life will help you prioritize your commitments. Students will be successful in clearing entrance exams of their specialized area of study. Investment in property will bring profits. You can postpone your travel plans. 

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, you might experience a cash crunch towards the beginning of the day due to your spendthrift nature. However, there will be stability towards the evening and you are likely to receive money from speculative activities. 

Leo Family Today

Children will become a source of joy at home, as they excel in theirperformance in studies. Health of an elder in the family could be a cause of concern, but it will not last long. Buying a new vehicle will add to your domestic happiness. 

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you are brimming with confidence and your suggestions in a meeting are likely to be successfully implemented in the organization, which will not only impress your seniors but will also help your organization as well. 

RELATED STORIES

Leo Health Today

Weather-related allergies could cause you a lot of discomfort today. Do not let it go unchecked or it is likely to get aggravated in the coming days. Take special care of your nasal and oral cavities to prevent them from further damage. 

Leo Love Life Today

Your busy work schedules might keep your romantic partner craving for your affection today. Pay special attention to their needs or it could severely affect your romantic relationship in the long run, even forcing them to snapthe ties. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope leo astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Beware of your colleagues

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Chances of improvement in finance

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Be concerned with health issues

Aries Daily Horoscope for Sept 27: Expect Ups and downs in domestic life
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP